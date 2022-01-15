Emma Raducanu believes the Djokovic saga has been a distraction, while Kyrgios criticizes tennis stars for failing to support him.

EMMA RADUCANU thinks the Novak Djokovic saga has taken her attention away from the real game of tennis.

Nick Kyrgios, on the other hand, chastised his fellow tennis players for failing to support the Serb as rivalries arose within the sport.

Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, is still up in the air.

If his last appeal to keep his visa is unsuccessful, the 34-year-old faces deportation and possibly being frogmarched to the airport under armed guard.

Djokovic had a secret meeting with immigration officials and the Border Force earlier on Saturday at an undisclosed location before being returned to the Park Hotel.

Djokovic’s visa was revoked on ‘health and good order’ grounds, and an earlier successful appeal was overturned by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.

However, Raducanu, a British tennis sensation, believes that matters off the court have diverted attention away from what is going on on the court, particularly with Andy Murray reaching his first ATP Tour final since October 2019.

“I feel like the situation has taken away a little bit from the great tennis that’s been going on in Australia this summer,” the 19-year-old said.

“Take Andy Murray, for example, who is in the final, which I think is pretty incredible.”

Alex de Minaur, an Australian, is well aware of the restrictions and challenges his country has faced in the last two years.

He had little sympathy for Djokovic’s problems since arriving in Melbourne, despite the fact that he was unvaccinated.

“Australians have endured a great deal,” De Minaur said.

That is unmistakable.

They’ve had a difficult time.

“They’ve put in a lot of effort to secure their borders and protect themselves.

If you wanted to come into the country, you had to be double vaccinated, just like every other tennis player.

“It was entirely up to him, his decisions, and his judgment.”

“We’ve made it.”

“It’s very clear that Novak Djokovic is one of the best players in history, without a doubt,” Rafael Nadal, who is tied for 20 Grand Slam singles titles with Djokovic and Roger Federer, added.

“However, no single historical figure is more significant than an event.”

The players stay for a while and then leave, and new players are arriving.

“No one, not even Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, me, or Bjorn Borg, who was incredible in his time… tennis keeps going.”

“More important than any player is the Australian Open.”

Consider how he’s feeling; he’ll most likely seek some assistance from other players.

And world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas went up against the nine-time Australian Open champion.

“Certainly,” the Greek said.

