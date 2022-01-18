Emma Raducanu defeats Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open 2022 and will face Danka Kovinic next.

Emma Raducanu defeats Sloane Stephens and will face Danka Kovinic in the next round of the Australian Open 2022.

Raducanu dropped the second set but came back to win her first grand slam title since her breakthrough victory in New York.

By defeating Sloane Stephens 6-0 2-6 6-1, Emma Raducanu won her first grand slam match since winning the US Open.

The British No. 1 had only played one match before the tournament, in which she was “bagelled” 6-0 in the first set by Elena Rybakina, but she looked a completely different player when she served one herself in just 17 minutes.

The second set was a different story, as Raducanu’s level dropped, possibly due to her ring-rust, and Stephens began to find her footing.

Raducanu only hit four winners in the second set, but she came out in the third set with a more determined attitude, which proved decisive when she broke Stephens’ serve for the fifth and sixth time to take a stranglehold on the decider, which she won.

Raducanu 1-0*, 15-40: Raducanu’s confidence was palpable, and when Stephens served to her forehand on break point, Raducanu smashed it back at the server’s feet, unable to respond.

Raducanu dominated the first set, winning 12 of the first 14 points on his way to a 6-0 victory in under 20 minutes.

Raducanu *6-0 0-0, 40-40: Against Rybakina, the second serve posed a problem – as did the first serve, to be fair – and it showed in the second set’s first game.

Raducanu saved four break points but then lost the game after hitting consecutive double-faults.

Raducanu 6-0 1-2*, 30-40: Stephens saved the second break point with a series of forehands that Raducanu couldn’t quite control, but she gave the break back two points later when she missed an easy volley.

The two players combined for 26 unforced errors in the first four games, which was typical of an error-strewn start to the set.

Raducanu *6-0 2-2, advantage Stephens: Raducanu threw in five unforced errors on her own serve, flying a forehand long when looking for too much to seal, after having just dug her way back into the set.

