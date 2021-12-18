Emma Raducanu has tested positive for Covid and will spend the night of the BBC SPOTY Awards 2021 alone in her room.

Emma Raducanu tests positive for Covid and will be isolated for the night of the BBC SPOTY 2021 awards.

EMMA RADUCANU will be isolated on the night of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards after testing positive for Covid during an exhibition match in the UAE.

On Thursday evening, the 19-year-old was set to play Belinda Bencic, the reigning Olympic champion from Switzerland, in a one-off match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships.

Despite this, she is now in self-isolation in Abu Dhabi after contracting coronavirus.

The Kent teen ace has been experiencing mild symptoms, according to SunSport, but she is fine and resting in her room.

She will be able to return to full-time training once she has completed 10 days of self-isolation and provided a negative test.

“I was very excited to play in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi,” Raducanu said, “but unfortunately, after testing positive for Covid-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity.”

“I’m isolating according to the rules and hope to be back on the court soon.”

It’s a setback for a year that saw her become a global sporting sensation after winning the US Open on her debut and reaching the Wimbledon Last 16 – just months after finishing her A Levels.

Raducanu is currently training in the Middle East with new coach Torben Beltz and plans to spend the holidays there before flying to Melbourne on Monday, December 27 for the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.

On Sunday evening, the world No. 19 is the overwhelming favorite to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Along with heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, diver Tom Daley, swimmer Adam Peaty, cyclist Sarah Storey, and Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, the tennis player was one of six names on the shortlist for the main award.

Despite being confined to her room for the 68th annual awards, she will have to communicate with BBC presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott via Zoom.

Andy Murray will compete in the Abu Dhabi tennis tournament, facing Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, in the first round on Thursday, with the winner facing Rafa Nadal the next day.