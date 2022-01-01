Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the first Australian Open warm-up tournament.

After having her pre-season cut short by Covid-19 and a forced period of isolation, the 19-year-old says she needs more time on the court.

After withdrawing from the Melbourne Summer Set, Emma Raducanu will have to wait another week to begin her 2022 season.

Raducanu arrived in Australia on December 29 to begin her preparations for her first grand slam since winning the US Open in September.

The British No. 1 was scheduled to compete in the first WTA250 event in Melbourne, which begins on Tuesday, where she would have been seeded second and would have faced Naomi Osaka in the final.

Raducanu, on the other hand, has withdrawn three days before the tournament and will instead begin her season a week later at the Sydney Tennis Classic, playing only one event before the Australian Open begins on Monday, January 17th.

“Having just returned from isolation, competing in the first Melbourne event this week is too soon for me,” Raducanu said.

Raducanu is fit and healthy, but she does not believe she has had enough time on the court to compete effectively.

The 19-year-old spent most of December in the Middle East, including Christmas, in order to properly prepare for the rigors of her first full professional season, but her pre-season plans were thwarted when she contracted Covid.

She was unable to compete in a planned exhibition match against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships.

She also skipped the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award ceremony in Manchester, despite the fact that she was never expected to fly back from Abu Dhabi for the event.

Raducanu will continue her training in Adelaide before flying to Sydney later this week to compete in the WTA500, which will feature a star-studded field.

She will not be seeded in the 30-player draw, which also includes world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, WTA Finals winner Garbine Muguruza, and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

The tournament begins on Monday, January 10th, and concludes on Saturday, January 15th, just two days before the start of the year’s first grand slam.

