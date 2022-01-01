Emma Raducanu is in danger of missing the Australian Open after withdrawing from a warm-up event due to fitness concerns.

After a slower-than-expected recovery from Covid, EMMA RADUCANU faces a fitness battle for this month’s Australian Open.

The first warm-up tournament in Australia, the Melbourne Summer Set, which begins on Tuesday, has been canceled by Britain’s US Open champion.

There are no issues, according to her team, and she is “feeling great and excited to be in Australia” for the New Year.

However, because she has not had enough time on the court to be ready to compete, it was decided to focus more on training this week.

Instead, she plans to compete in the WTA Sydney Tennis Classic as part of her preparation for the Australian Open, which starts on Monday, January 17th.

After contracting coronavirus in the UAE, she had to withdraw from an Abu Dhabi exhibition before Christmas.

“Competing in the first Melbourne event is too soon for me, having just returned from isolation,” Kent’s Raducanu said.

Raducanu, 19, was filmed practicing at Melbourne Park on New Year’s Eve for the start of the 2022 season and posted the video to Instagram.

The British No. 1 says she was “immensely proud and grateful” to be named in the New Year’s Honours list to receive an MBE from Her Majesty the Queen.

This comes after her remarkable, earth-shattering victory in New York, where she stunned the world by becoming the first woman to win a major title without dropping a set while competing as a qualifier.

“This year has been full of incredible surprises for me, so to end 2021 with this appointment is very special,” she said.

Britain’s ATP Cup campaign began at 6.30 a.m. UK time this morning, with Dan Evans taking on Jan-Lennard Struff.

Cameron Norrie, who won the Indian Wells Masters in 2021, takes on world No. 3 Alex Zverev in Sydney.