Emma Raducanu is out of the Australian Open in Abu Dhabi after testing positive for Covid.

Emma Raducanu is disqualified from the Australian Open in Abu Dhabi after testing positive for Covid.

The British No. 1’s participation in the Australian Open next month – her first grand slam since winning at Flushing Meadows – is not expected to be affected by the positive test.

Emma Raducanu tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be able to compete in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The British No. 1 was scheduled to compete in the exhibition event against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, but she will now self-isolate in accordance with the UAE’s coronavirus protocols.

“I was very excited to play in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi,” Raducanu said, “but unfortunately, after testing positive for Covid-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity.”

“I’m isolating according to the rules and hope to be back on the court soon.”

Raducanu is currently in the Middle East, preparing for the Australian Open 2022, which begins on January 17th.

Despite the fact that her training has been disrupted by the virus, she is expected to fly out to Melbourne as planned once she has been released from self-isolation.

However, because she tested positive, she will be isolated when the Sports Personality of the Year award is presented on Sunday.

Following her stunning victory at the US Open in September, Raducanu is the heavy favorite to win SPOTY.

Since his victory at Flushing Meadows, the 19-year-old will compete in the Australian Open for the first time.

Raducanu has had mixed results on the WTA Tour since then, winning only two of her five matches, and she had planned to spend a significant amount of time training in the Middle East over the holidays to prepare for what promises to be a busy season in 2022.

“I knew playing tennis would mean spending birthdays, Christmas, and New Year away from home, and I don’t think it matters to me,” Raducanu said after defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse in an exhibition match at the Royal Albert Hall last month.

“I’m there to train, to improve, and then I’m off to Australia.”

Staying in the Middle East rather than flying seven hours back and forth is the best option for me.

“So I don’t feel like it’s a sacrifice, and hopefully my mother or father will be able to help.”

