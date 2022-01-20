Emma Raducanu loses her first Grand Slam match at the Australian Open due to painful blisters.

EMMA RADUCANU was knocked out of the second round of the Australian Open due to blisters on her racket hand.

Despite her determination not to give up, the British No. 1 was eventually knocked out by world No. 98 Danka Kovinic 6-4 4-6 6-3 after two-and-a-half hours.

It was the first time the Kent star had lost a complete Grand Slam match; her early retirement from Wimbledon in 2021 was due to breathing problems she had on the court.

It was a sad, unlucky way to leave Melbourne, and there will always be a sense of ‘What if?’ as she missed out on a possible third-round match against her idol Simona Halep.

The US Open winner will now pack her belongings, regroup, and prepare for the Road to Wimbledon.

This was a bizarre match with 13 serve breaks and interruptions due to injuries, seagull poop, and insects on the court.

Raducanu was up 3-2 in the first set when she summoned her trainer to the court to wrap her right index finger in tape.

Her hand problem was causing her a lot of pain, which was exacerbated by the fact that she plays right-handed.

The tape was difficult to apply, and it started peeling off within a few minutes of restarting.

Kovinic won the first set after a double fault in the first point of the sixth game gave her the confidence that she was up against a wounded animal.

Raducanu inquired as to how many times she could contact the trainer, and was told that she could only do so twice more during set changeovers.

The Bromley ace is known for his problem-solving abilities, but this was one puzzle too far.

Raducanu’s stamina and pain barrier were tested in the third and deciding set, despite her smiles as she won the 59-minute second set.

And Kovinic was not going to waste her chance, as she became the first Montenegrin to reach the third round of a Grand Slam.

More to come…