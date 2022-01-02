Emma Raducanu may struggle under the ‘huge microscope’ of expectation following her US Open victory and MBE, according to legend Martina Navratilova.

After winning the US Open and receiving the MBE, legend Martina Navratilova fears Emma Raducanu will struggle under the ‘huge microscope’ of expectation.

Martina Navratilova, a tennis legend, believes Emma Raducanu will struggle this season under “a huge microscope” of expectation.

Raducanu, 19, will fly to Sydney next week for her season opener after opting out of competition in Melbourne today due to a slow recovery from Covid.

Following her stunning run to the 2021 US Open title, the Kent ace was thrust into the spotlight.

Navratilova, who has won 18 Grand Slam titles, believes it will be difficult for the British star to maintain that level of performance in 2022.

“It’s going to be tough for her this year,” Navratilova, 65, told the WTA.

“Players have seen her and know how to deal with her.

Most importantly, she requires matches.

“For me, she’s the biggest unknown.”

Because she is clearly capable of playing excellent tennis.

“Can she do it consistently enough after eight WTA tournaments?”

“That’s the equivalent of half a season.”

I’d arrive at Wimbledon having played 10, 12, matches.

“Playing more matches is going to be a lot to handle physically, but everyone is going to be after her.”

“Emotionally, there will be a lot of pressure on her.

She’s under a lot of scrutiny as a Brit, and it’s difficult for her to get away from it.”

