Emma Raducanu reveals, “I’m still a teenager who gets scolded by my parents.”

TENNIS prodigy Emma Raducanu has smashed her way to global fame – but she insists she is still a normal adolescent who is scolded “big time” by her parents.

Despite becoming an overnight sensation — and a millionaire — after winning the US Open in September, she still rides the bus and sees old friends.

She is now the overwhelming favorite to win BBC Sports Personality Of The Year next weekend, with odds of 16 to 1.

Emma moved to the UK with her parents, Ian and Renee, when they moved from Canada when she was two years old.

She was raised in Bromley, South East London, as an only child, and she credits her family with keeping her grounded.

“I’m still going about my business,” she said, despite wowing at New York celebrity favorite the Met Gala and appearing in fashion bible Vogue.

“I’m still taking the train and making the same journeys as before.”

“I’m the same person I was before, and I’m still doing the same things.”

I don’t see why I should make any adjustments.

I’ve been a little busy lately, so I haven’t had as much time to hang out with my friends, but it’s just nice to have those conversations and go to the same places you used to go.” And I have my parents — who were yelling at me loudly yesterday morning.”

“I said I was tired! They both told me off!” Emma laughed when asked what she did wrong.

Emma was a virtual unknown last year, smashing balls against her garage wall in lockdown, and is now Britain’s top-ranked female tennis player.

She won the LTA British Tour Masters in front of a small crowd on December 19, 2020, the same day that the Sports Personality Of The Year will be announced this year.

Following her impressive performance, she was invited to compete in the Wimbledon Championships, where she stunned the sport by reaching the fourth round, becoming the youngest British woman to reach the final 16 in the modern era.

She had to pull out of her match against Croatian-Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic due to breathing problems, later admitting that she was “overwhelmed.”

Three months later, she came back even stronger, winning the US Open without dropping a single set and taking home one of the sport’s most prestigious titles, as well as £1.8 million in prize money.

She was the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam, and her success earned her superstar status and lucrative endorsement deals with Nike, Dior, and posh…

