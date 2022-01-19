Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic live stream: Australian Open 2022 UK start time, TV channel, and live stream

Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open second-round match in 2022.

On her senior debut at the Australian Open, Emma Raducanu defeated Sloane Stephens to set up a second-round match with Macedonian Danka Kovinic.

On Tuesday, the 17th seed won the first set in just 17 minutes, and it appeared that she would cruise to a straight sets victory, as she had done so many times during her run to the US Open final.

However, with her pre-season hampered by Covid-19, the second set proved far more difficult, with mistakes understandably creeping into her game.

Raducanu made 19 unforced errors in the second set after making only two in the first, but she regrouped to prepare for her match against Kovinic on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was desperate to advance after losing in her first match of the year to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in under an hour.

She admitted after the match that Andy Murray’s epic first-round comeback inspired her ahead of the deciding set against Stephens, which she won 6-1.

“I was actually [watching his match], so when it went to three sets, I thought to myself, ‘Actually, I can fight back and win the decider.’

So he definitely influenced me,” Raducanu explained.

“I try to treat every match the same way, but the Slams feel a little different, special.”

But I was content with my performance.”

The matchup between Raducanu and Kovinic on Thursday will be their first, but the Macedonian has recent experience against Heather Watson, another Brit who has advanced to the next round.

Watson, the British No. 2 at the time, had just defeated Kovinic in straight sets in Adelaide qualifying.

Kovinic, 27, is a clay-court specialist who advanced to the final of the Charleston Open in April 2021, defeating a number of higher-ranked players, including US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

With both players guilty of gifting cheap points to their opponents in previous ties, the contest could well be decided by who makes the fewest errors.

If Kovinic makes anywhere near the 57 unforced errors she made in her three-hour duel with Korean Jang Su-jeong, Raducanu will be sure to take advantage.

Raducanu, on the other hand, will be aware of her existence.

