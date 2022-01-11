Emma Raducanu: What we learned from Elena Rybakina’s thrashing ahead of the Australian Open 2022

Emma Raducanu: What we learned from Elena Rybakina’s thrashing ahead of the Australian Open in 2022

The British No. 1 only won one game in her first match, much to the disappointment of a raucous Sydney crowd.

Emma Raducanu got off to the worst possible start to her season by losing her first set without winning a game against Elena Rybakina, eventually winning 6-0 6-1 in Sydney.

The in-form Kazakh, who reached the final in Adelaide last week, took the first set in just 25 minutes, and while Raducanu finally broke through in the 10th game of the match, the US Open champion was powerless to prevent Rybakina from winning.

It was the first time fans saw Raducanu play this year, and it will be her only match practice before the Australian Open next week – so what did we learn from the two sets of tennis?

Raducanu’s run in New York was notable for her apparent fearlessness, which was aided no doubt by the fact that she was the underdog almost every time she took the court.

If not the favorite, she is now the subject of high expectations from all quarters.

Of course, it’s well-deserved; you don’t win a grand slam without attracting some attention.

And her return to the big stage had been delayed by her contracting Covid shortly before Christmas, forcing her to cancel her planned season opener in Melbourne in favor of Sydney.

Raducanu had to ask the umpire where her coach would be sitting before quickly finding herself down to Rybakina, who reached the final in Adelaide last week and is in good form.

You could blame nerves, but three double-faults in her first service game weren’t nearly enough to calm her nerves.

The third one gave Rybakina her first service break and sent her on her way.

Another double-fault occurred in the sixth game, Raducanu’s fourth of the set, and it occurred on a pressure point at 30-30, implying that this is a mental rather than a technical issue.

The impact of Torben Beltz, the new coach, will undoubtedly be discussed.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Emma Raducanu: What we learned from thrashing at hands of Elena Rybakina ahead of Australian Open 2022