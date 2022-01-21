Emma Raducanu: What we learned from the campaign for the Australian Open 2022, with more positives than you might think

Emma Raducanu: What we learned from the campaign for the Australian Open 2022, with more positives than you might expect

The British No. 1 and US Open champion had never played in Australia as a senior and had a messed-up warm-up that left her a long way off the pace.

Emma Raducanu’s career since winning the US Open has been a disaster to the untrained eye, one that only looks at the numbers.

She’s played seven matches in total, winning three and losing four, with three losses to players ranked 98 or lower.

A layperson might argue that her campaign in Australia was at its lowest point, with a one-game loss to Elena Rybakina before being knocked out by Danka Kovinic, a first-time third-rounder.

On paper, this is a fair assessment, but tennis is famously not played on paper.

So, what can we take away from her senior Australian swing?

The first caveat to the Australian results is that, as was later revealed in Sydney, Raducanu’s brush with Covid was far worse than anyone had been led to believe at the time.

When she first contracted the virus, the noises coming from her camp suggested that she had only mild symptoms and wasn’t in any pain.

She seemed to have recovered sufficiently and, as planned, spent Christmas in the Middle East before flying to Australia.

She was supposed to play a warm-up event in Melbourne before heading to Sydney, but she canceled the former due to a lack of court time.

After her 6-0 6-1 loss to Rybakina, it became clear that she had spent a total of three weeks off the court: ten days in isolation and another ten days of gentle training without any meaningful tennis, with her team wary of pushing her too far too soon in her recovery from Covid.

In this light, Australia’s results are largely irrelevant.

She’s only been in pre-season for a few weeks and is far from grand slam-ready.

Raducanu has been deprived of much of the intense physical work she hoped to do before her first full season on the WTA Tour as a result of her illness.

“I’ve got a few weeks where I want to try to catch up on as much as I can in terms of fitness and pre-season,” he said.

