Emma Raducanu’s team requested that she withdraw from the Australian Open before the second round due to painful blisters.

Due to painful blisters, Emma Raducanu’s team requested that she withdraw from the Australian Open before the second round.

EMMA RADUCANU revealed that some members of her team wanted her to withdraw from the Australian Open because she was suffering from painful blisters.

Danka Kovinic, the world No. 98, beat the rising British star 6-4 4-6 6-3 in two-and-a-half hours to knock her out of the tournament.

However, with a one-game lead, Raducanu was forced to take a medical timeout due to blisters.

Later, the 19-year-old spoke out about the injury, admitting she was pressured to leave the open completely.

“There were people in my team who didn’t want me to play before the match,” Raducanu said.

Raducanu was defeated in two sets for the first time in his Slam career.

Her early retirement from the 2021 Wimbledon was due to breathing problems she had on the court.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

The US Open champion will now pack her belongings, regroup, and prepare for Wimbledon.

Raducanu believes the agonizing blistering was caused by her lack of action on the court.

“I’ve had blisters since I started playing seriously in Australia because my hands got pretty soft after 21 days without tennis,” she explained.

“I had blisters popping up here and there from day one, day two.”

“This one has been with me for about five days, and I’ve been trying to tape it for every practice, and it would harden and dry out, but once I played again, another layer would rip off.”

“It turned out to be quite extensive.”

It’s a little inconvenient because I know it’ll heal in a few days, but the timing is just bad.”