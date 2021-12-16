Emory Jones, the Florida quarterback, is transferring.

Emory Jones, the quarterback for the Florida Gators, has announced his intention to transfer.

The Gators will have a new quarterback as well as a new head coach next season.

Emory Jones intends to enter the transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports on Wednesday night.

“Florida redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones tells Yahoo Sports that he plans to enter the transfer portal in the coming days,” Thamel said.

“Jones still has two years of eligibility left.”

Jones had a 67.7% completion rate for 2,563 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 starts for the Gators this season.

On 133 carries, he gained 697 yards and four touchdowns.

Jones had a lot of turnovers this season, but he should still be a hot commodity in the transfer market.

