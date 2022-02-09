Employees at ESPN React To Peyton and Eli Manning’s New Contracts

“Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” on ESPN isn’t going anywhere.

ESPN announced on Wednesday that the Manning brothers will be given an additional year of contract extension.

The telecast of the first First Family of Football will now run for an additional year, until 2024.

ESPN Employees React To Peyton, Eli Manning Contract News

