Emre Can urges leaky Borussia Dortmund to ‘play dirty’ after Bayern Leverkusen defeat

Emre Can has insisted his new team Borussia Dortmund need to adopt a ‘dirty’ side to their game if they want to fix their leaky defence.

Dortmund conceded four times against Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday as their Bundesliga title challenge suffered a dent after a late collapse saw them lose 4-3.

Can, who recently joined the German side from Juventus on an initial loan deal with the view to making it permanent in the summer, enjoyed an impressive league debut, scoring a stunning long-range strike in the loss.

Dortmund are still in the race for the title, currently sitting just four points behind leaders Bayern Munich, but have conceded 32 times in 21 league games this season – more than any other side in the top six.

And Can has called on his team-mates to be more savvy on the pitch and deploy underhanded tactics if necessary in a bid to stop Dortmund from shipping more goals.

‘We concede goals too easily,’ Can told Sky Germany. ‘I’ve only been here for a week but this team, which has enormous potential, has to learn one thing: to put it crudely, we have to play dirty sometimes and commit fouls if we have to.

‘Everyone has to defend together. We all have to get better defensively as a unit, from front to back. I don’t just mean the goalkeeper or the defenders, I mean everyone.

‘It’s a setback for us but the season still has a long time to go. I believe in this team, I’ve realised that in my short time training with them. I’ll definitely be throwing myself into my work to help the team, because I can play better as well. You’ll see that in the future.’