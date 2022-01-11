Endrick, a 15-year-old Brazilian wonderkid, is being monitored by Manchester United, but City and Liverpool are vying for his signature.

Man United are keeping an eye on Endrick, a 15-year-old Brazilian wonderkid, but are up against City and Liverpool in the transfer market.

If Manchester United is to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, they may face a transfer battle.

With his performances for Palmeiras, the 15-year-old has caught the attention of a number of Premier League’s biggest clubs.

United are said to be keeping tabs on the player’s progress, but they are up against arch-rival Manchester City and Liverpool for his signature.

Before he turns 16, the player will be unable to sign a professional contract.

His current team, on the other hand, is rumored to be working on a deal for him on his next birthday, July 21st.

They also intend to include a massive release clause to take advantage of the increased interest in their talent.

The Brazilian international has been compared to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr, with whom he shares an agent.

He is most at ease in the middle of the field, but he can play any position in the front three.

The youngster is said to have scored 167 goals in 170 appearances for Palmeiras’ youth team.

One of them recently went viral after video of him scoring an incredible solo goal against Real Ariquemes went viral.

Endrick, who is only 15 years old, is a name to remember.

Madrid and Barcelona are said to be keeping an eye on the teenager’s progress.

If the player decides to stay in Brazil, Flamengo is another option.

