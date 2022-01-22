Endrick, a 15-year-old Man United target, scores a spectacular bicycle kick, further boosting the Brazilian wonderkid’s stock.

Endrick, a 15-year-old Man United transfer target, scores a spectacular bicycle kick to further boost the Brazilian wonderkid’s stock.

Endrick, a PALMEIRAS midfielder, has been causing a stir on social media as a result of his incredible goal-scoring acrobatics.

The 15-year-old striker, who has been linked with Manchester United, scored a spectacular overhead goal for the Brazilian club’s Under-20s.

Endrick, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City, scored in the Sao Paulo Youth Cup with a top corner effort.

In the 13th minute of his team’s 5-2 victory over rivals Oeste on Wednesday, the forward expertly executed his bicycle kick.

And the player’s achievements have earned him praise from Fifa’s official Twitter account, which has featured him alongside past Palmeiras greats such as Rivaldo, the 2002 World Cup winner.

Man United, who play West Ham later in the day, are thought to be keeping an eye on the teen’s progress.

His style of play has drawn comparisons to Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

According to reports, both Brazilians are represented by the same agent.

Endrick is currently unable to sign a professional contract until he turns 16 years old.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

According to reports, when he turns 16 on July 21, Palmeiras plans to offer him a professional contract with a massive release clause.

Endrick’s abilities are said to have piqued the interest of Barcelona and Real Madrid, both of whom are looking for a promising star forward.

The versatile forward, who can play as a winger or striker, is said to have scored 167 goals for his club in 170 appearances.

Another spectacular solo strike against Real Ariquemes went viral on social media as part of these efforts.

The player is also said to be a transfer target for Brazilian clubs, with Flamengo reportedly keeping an eye on his situation.