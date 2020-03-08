England 33-30 Wales: Watson, Daly and Tuilagi score as hosts become Triple Crown winners

It is saying something about England’s Six Nations campaign that the lasting image will be of Joe Marler grabbing Alun-Wyn Jones by the testicles.

To describe three victories from four as a ‘balls up’ would be too harsh, but England have hardly hit the heights of the World Cup.

Saturday’s performance summed up Eddie Jones’ team. They are capable of turning up the power with attacking brilliance, as they demonstrated with 20 first-half points, but equally prone to short circuits.

Saturday night’s game should have been a convincing English victory. Instead, a late slip in concentration means it will be remembered for a bald-headed prop doing his best impression of Vinnie Jones.

Whether the likes of Marler, George Kruis and Ben Youngs will still be involved when England resume their campaign is uncertain but, if their days in the white jersey are over, they at least ended on a winning note.

It could have been quite different. When Ellis Genge was sin-binned and Manu Tuilagi sent off in the closing exchanges, Wales almost clawed their way back. But England clung on – literally and metaphorically – to keep alive their title quest.

When and where the championship will reach its conclusion remains uncertain. Should France slip up in one of their two remaining games, England will have the chance to claim the title in Rome later this year, at a date yet to be decided.

With next week’s game against Italy postponed, the tweed army descended on Twickenham’s West Car Park where they speculated how coronavirus would affect their next skiing holiday. Some wore dust masks painted with the St George’s cross. Hand sanitiser was left out for public consumption. ‘Don’t pass it on,’ read the pump stations.

But any regard for personal safety was put to one side when Dan Biggar was smoked by Tuilagi and Tom Curry in the opening minute. England have talked up the importance of fast starts and they practised what they preach.

They have an 80 per cent win rate when they score within the first 10 minutes, so the odds were stacked in their favour when they broke through inside four minutes.

More Tuilagi pressure forced George North to knock on in midfield — before England gained territory with an attacking lineout. Maro Itoje claimed the ball and Youngs drew the eyes of three defenders to create the hole for Anthony Watson to score.

Wales were overpowered from the start but English indiscipline allowed them to remain in the fight. Skipper Owen Farrell risked losing the ear of referee Ben O’Keeffe through constant protesting, with the No 12 conceding a handful of penalties. The snarling centre shoved North’s face when the Welsh wing knocked on at England’s try line, allowing Leigh Halfpenny to kick Wales’ first points. Marler joined in by treating the Welsh skipper like Paul Gascoigne.

This game was an impromptu farewell for lineout guru Steve Borthwick – and potentially his apprentice lock George Kruis. They have been the brains behind England’s set-piece for the last five years and it provided the platform for much of England’s attack in the first half.

Farrell and Halfpenny exchanged further penalties as both teams were guilty of indiscipline, before England found another key breakthrough. With 34 minutes on the clock, Itoje claimed the lineout and England executed another strike move. Youngs rolled back the years with a sniping run, before slick hands by Farrell and Ford sent over Elliot Daly on the left wing.

Daly’s try took England’s first half points tally to 20 points, despite losing Jonny May to an early injury. The winger’s left Jones sweating over his decision to name just two backs on the bench but the gamble paid off. The introduction of Henry Slade added another kicking option to England’s backline and they repeatedly booted the ball into Welsh territory. Any attempt to run it back was met by crunching hits.

Biggar struck another penalty just before the break but, with a bench loaded with six forwards, England were expected to crank up the power in the second half.

Questions have been asked about Wales’ resolve under new head coach Wayne Pivac. At times they have looked like a shadow of the Warren Gatland generation, but the visitors came out flying. Straight from the kick-off, they scored one of the tries of the tournament. Nick Tompkins claimed the restart, feeding Josh Navidi 85 metres away from England’s try line. Navidi, via Tomos Williams, broke down field to set up Justin Tipuric for a spectacular score.

England were shell-shocked but their physical dominance settled the nerves with two quick penalties. When Tuilagi scored down the left wing to give England a 33-16 lead with 19 minutes left, the result seemed to be cast in iron. The hosts sent on their replacements — Japan-bound Kruis appearing to wave farewell — but Genge was sinbinned shortly after his introduction.

Tuilagi was then shown red for a shoulder charge to North’s head with five minutes remaining – leaving England to finish the game with 13-men.

Biggar looped around Hadleigh Parkes to score in the 78th minute, and Tipuric grabbed his second in the final play to cut the gap to three, but it was too little too late, as the home crowd went nuts.