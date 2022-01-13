England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are both set to play in the fifth Ashes Test, despite their injuries.

Despite picking up injuries during that game, both men impressed in England’s middle order during the hard-fought draw in Sydney.

HOBART — Mark Wood has hinted that both Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow will play in the final Ashes Test, which begins in Hobart on Friday morning in the UK.

“They’re in good spirits, so far,” the fast bowler said before Thursday’s training session in Tasmania.

If they aren’t, it’s pretty obvious.

They appear to be in good spirits and are training as usual.

“Everyone knows they’re both dealing with niggles and knocks, but they’re both characters who don’t give up easily.”

As someone who has had a number of injuries, I don’t want to play unless they are certain they can provide what is required.

“I’ve been in situations where I’ve played and failed to do justice to the team.

They will make the best decision with the help of the medical team.”

During the drawn fourth Test in Sydney, Stokes suffered a side strain, and Bairstow fractured his right thumb while batting for England in the first innings.

In this day-night Test at the Bellerive Oval, both will be crucial in helping Joe Root’s team end a dreadful tour on a winning note.

Wood will also play his fourth Test out of five, which he admits has surprised him given how meticulously he has been managed in the past following a string of injuries.

“If I’m being brutal, yes, I’m surprised,” he said, “because based on my injury history, I wouldn’t have said I could back it up.”

“Things have changed since I changed my warm-up routine.

As a fast bowler, you’re never 100 percent, and you always have niggles and things, but I’m really happy with how I’ve handled things and how I’ve handled injuries.

The medical staff has been wonderful with me.

“I’m looking forward to playing four out of five games.”

It’s one last push for me to keep my speeds up and provide that to the team.

From my perspective, it would be a huge check mark.

Yes, it is.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Ben Stokes injury latest: England all-rounder and Jonny Bairstow both set to play in 5th Ashes Test