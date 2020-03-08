England boss Eddie Jones fumes at refereeing in match against Wales

England could find themselves in treble trouble after Eddie Jones slammed the ‘rubbish’ refereeing at Twickenham and Joe Marler grabbed Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones by his genitals.

Despite keeping alive their Six Nations title hopes, England’s campaign ended in a red mist after Manu Tuilagi was sent off for a shoulder charge in the 75th minute.

The centre could receive a six-week ban, while Eddie Jones could face a fine for bringing the game into disrepute after he accused Kiwi official Ben O’Keeffe of being a ‘16th man’ for Wales.

O’Keeffe missed the incident where Marler pulled on Alun Wyn Jones’ genitals in the eighth minute, but Wales were privately ‘astonished’ and their skipper called for a World Rugby investigation.

Under law 9.27 the low-end entry point for grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals is a minimum 12-week ban — the maximum punishment is four years.

Asked about Tuilagi’s red card for a no-arms tackle on George North, Eddie Jones said: ‘I find it bizarre. I usually don’t comment, but I don’t see how you can tackle the guy. How else are you supposed to tackle him? Absolute rubbish.

‘I’m sorry to break my rule. I think there is no common sense applied. Clearly the guy is falling, Manu is coming over the top to kill the tackle and is doing everything he is supposed to.’

Tuilagi’s sending-off helped Wales score two late tries, which took the gloss off a dominant English performance.

The title race will remain alive if France lose one of their two remaining fixtures, with England’s game against Italy likely to be rescheduled for October.

In the meantime, England will sweat over their disciplinary issues and Wales have questioned why the TMO did not pick up on Marler’s altercation.

‘It was interesting,’ said Wales captain Jones. ‘What would you do in that situation? After 138 Tests for my country, I know if I react it’s a red card. It’s tough. ‘Hopefully World Rugby have a look at it. I looked at the touch-judge but he didn’t see what happened. A lot of footage was shown… it’s just very frustrating.’