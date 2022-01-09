England can finally be proud of avoiding an Ashes whitewash thanks to a heroic last-day stand led by Stokes and Bairstow.

England can finally be proud of avoiding an Ashes whitewash after a heroic last-day stand led by Stokes and Bairstow.

ENGLAND fought valiantly, batted long, and held on for a draw in the Fourth Test, avoiding the humiliation of an Ashes whitewash.

And it was those two veterans, Stuart Broad and James Anderson, who defied the Australians in the final two overs.

Broad and Anderson have shared numerous victories with the bat, but they have rarely batted in such a tense situation.

In Anderson’s case, it hasn’t been since he and Monty Panesar’s epic last-wicket victory over Australia at Cardiff in 2009.

The light was so poor by the end that Australia had to rely on Nathan Lyon’s spin and Steve Smith’s part-time leggies instead of fast bowlers.

Although Broad and Anderson were the ones who shut the door on Australia, it was two English patients who did the most to ensure the escape and keep the series score at 0-3 with one Test remaining.

England’s survival hinged on Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow’s defiance for over 100 balls each.

Despite the fact that they are both injured and doubtful for the Fifth Test on Friday, they demonstrated skill and tenacity.

The Ashes had been lost for a long time, but England was desperate to show some fight.

Rather than a victory, this was an impressive rearguard action, but it sure beats losing.

Even though rain took away seven overs from the day and the pitch began to lose its sting, England’s dressing room felt relieved and satisfied.

Zak Crawley, who opened the innings with a stylish 77 off just 110 balls, should not be overlooked.

At the start of the fifth and final day, England had all ten wickets intact, but Haseeb Hameed scored his sixth consecutive single-figure score.

England will seriously consider benching him for Friday’s Fifth Test.

Despite being dropped in both innings, Hameed was unable to reach double figures in either.

His dismissal was a foregone conclusion – he was caught off guard by Scott Boland.

Dawid Malan’s scores have plummeted after a couple of 80s in the first two Tests, and he only managed four before being bowled against Lyon after missing a back foot force.

Crawley, on the other hand, was batting England’s most fluid innings of the series.

The Kent batsmen’s statistics over the last 18 months have been dismal, but he does have something, a presence at the wicket and the confidence to try to put pressure on the Australian bowlers by playing a few…

