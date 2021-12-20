England can’t bat, bowl, or field in the second Ashes Test, and they have eight players who shouldn’t be in a Test XI.

England can’t bat, bowl, or field in the second Ashes Test, and there are eight players who shouldn’t be in a Test XI.

As they face an Ashes defeat, Joe Root’s men are learning the painful consequences of winging it for too long.

Joe Root had the same number of wickets as James Anderson in Adelaide (3), and Dawid Malan had the same number as Stuart Broad (2).

Ollie Robinson, England’s new-ball destroyer, was bowling off-spin.

Chris Woakes, the second all-rounder, only took one wicket in the match but top scored in the second innings, outscoring all but the No 3, 4 and 5 batters.

In a nutshell, England’s performance in the second Test was all over the place.

According to Joe Root, this stems from a lack of not-over-my-dead-body tenacity.

Root is deceiving and creating a distraction by making it a personal matter.

It’s not fair, and it’s not going to wash.

In Australia, England does not require a team of cage fighters; they require world-class cricketers.

With the exception of Root, Robinson, and possibly Woakes, this England is unfit for purpose.

England lost the Adelaide Test against an Australian team missing two of its best quicks and fielding three players with ten caps between them – Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, and debutant Michael Neser.

None of the flaws in England’s lineup are new, and they all stem from the selectors’ lack of options.

Rory Burns received a Blue Peter award for his 34-run second-inning performance.

It did, however, double his previous three innings’ total.

When it comes to addressing the incoming bowler, Burns is as steady as Bill and Ben the Flower Pot Men.

Haseeb Hameed, Burns’ opening partner, is in the team more for what he doesn’t do than what he does, for his minimalism at the crease and the shots he doesn’t play, which creates a false sense of security.

Yes, he stands still at the crease and lingers a bit, but he lacks authority and does not apply scoreboard pressure.

As a result, a No 3 is put under immediate pressure, and England’s best player, Root, is exposed to the new ball at No 4.

The scale of the crisis is reflected in Ben Stokes’ premature recall to Test cricket after a long absence marred by mental health issues and a problematic index finger.

