England coach Silverwood excited by form of Morgan following his U-turn after winning the World Cup

England entered the Twenty20 series in South Africa intent on taking the first step on the road to more global silverware.

They finished it with just a couple of squad places for this year’s World Cup up for grabs.

But head coach Chris Silverwood was almost as excited by the form of Eoin Morgan and expressed his relief that his captain had not followed through on suggestions he could walk away after last summer’s World Cup win.

Morgan became the first England batsman to hit 100 sixes in T20 internationals with the second of his seven during a 22-ball, unbeaten 57 that sealed a 2-1 series triumph.

His tally of 105 is a full 50 more than his nearest rivals, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, and he is joint-fourth alongside Chris Gayle among all batsmen.

Morgan’s form has more than justified his decision to commit to the next two Twenty20 World Cups.

Silverwood said: ‘I’m very glad. He’s got so much experience and he’s a fine player. To lose him would have been tragic, really.

‘He’s got the bit between his teeth as we’ve seen. He’s got the ability to stay cool under pressure, to methodically break the scoreboard down, take risks when it’s applicable and guide us home as he has done.’

Silverwood added that there was now a clear picture of the 15-man squad to be dispatched to Australia in October, with fast bowler Jofra Archer and Somerset batsman Tom Banton expected to be involved.

Archer, an automatic pick following his displays for England during last summer’s 50-over World Cup win, is a fortnight into an anticipated three months on the sidelines through a stress fracture of the elbow, while Banton has impressed with his combination of clean ball-striking and invention. However, one area he needs to work on, given the dynamism of the limited-overs game, is general fitness.

‘I don’t think we’re far away from putting that squad together,’ said Silverwood.

‘We played what we believe is our strongest side in these three games. The more they played together, the better they got. We’ve seen the improvement throughout the series, so I don’t think we’re a million miles away. There’s Banton, Archer to come back and we’ll keep an eye on who’s doing well.’

This had been a miserable tour — despite the team’s success — for Jos Buttler, Morgan’s vice-captain in limited-overs cricket. Having averaged 17 in the Test series, his returns were half that in the opening two matches of the T20s, stoking debate about his best position in the top six.

His half-century in the decider lacked the fluency of Buttler at his best but England still believe they will reap the benefits with him at the top of the order.

‘To see him come off with a smile on his face was superb,’ added Silverwood. ‘He’s a very, very destructive player, as we know, so we want him to face as many balls as he can.

‘I think he’s enjoying where he is at the moment, so we’ll give him the best opportunity and the best support we can to succeed opening the batting for us.’

The successful 223-run pursuit at Centurion, which settled the Twenty20 series against South Africa, was the second biggest in England’s history and was completed with five balls unused.

Buttler reckoned past experience, including the 50-over World Cup, served the team well despite an asking rate of more than 11 runs per over.

‘Having done it before, it gives you belief, and with the characters and the attitude that the team has, I don’t feel there is anything we feel like we cannot achieve,’ said Buttler.

The one minor downside for England at the end of a highly successful tour was a 20 per cent fine for a slow over-rate at Centurion, one that Morgan accepted shortly after he was named man of the match and man of the series.

But the tour here — also comprising the 3-1 Test series victory and a drawn one-day series — did reverse a modern trend.

Previously, it has been South Africa who have accounted for England captains such as Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan and Andrew Strauss.

Yesterday, however, it was South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, 35, who resigned his post.