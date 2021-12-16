England could face Wales in League A following the Uefa Nations League draw, which takes place TODAY in the United Kingdom.

England could face Wales in League A, according to the Uefa Nations League draw, which takes place TODAY in the United Kingdom.

ENGLAND is ready to try again for the Uefa Nations League title after coming close in 2019.

In the semi-finals that year, the Three Lions were defeated by the Netherlands, setting the stage for a disastrous campaign in 2020-21.

After comeback victories over Belgium and Spain earlier this year, France is looking to defend their title.

England could face Wales in a Battle of Britain in the coming competition.

The Welsh came out on top of a group that included Finland, Republic of Ireland, and Bulgaria, earning promotion to League A and the chance to compete in the finals.

The Uefa Nations League will be divided into four leagues based on the previous competition’s results.

Leagues A, B, and C will each have four four-team groups, while League D will have a four-team group and a three-team group.

Following a disappointing third-place finish in the group stage of the previous tournament, England will be in Pot 3 of League A.

Wales will start in Pot 4 as a newly promoted team.

1st Pot

2nd Pot

3 c.

4 c.

1 c.

2nd Pot

3rd Pot

4th Pot

1st Pot

2 c.

3rd pot

4th pot

*In March, two-legged play-offs will be held, with the losing team being relegated to League D.

1st pot

2 c.