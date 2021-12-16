England cricket team news: The expected line-up for the second Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Rory Burns is expected to keep his place in England’s team, while James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be handed the pink ball.

Rory Burns will play in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide this week, according to England captain Joe Root, who believes the under-fire opener can redeem himself after a disastrous start to the series in Australia.

Burns was out to the first ball of the first match at the Gabba last week, setting the tone for a tumultuous Test for the tourists, who eventually lost by nine wickets.

It was the 31-year-old’s sixth Test duck of the year, a calendar-year England record.

With his place in the team in jeopardy, Root has backed Burns to replicate his form from the 2019 home Ashes series, when he scored a century and two other fifty-plus scores.

Because this is a pink-ball, day-night Test, the task for Burns and the rest of England’s batsmen could be made far more difficult this week.

If the openers begin their innings under floodlights, they may have a difficult time.

“Rory is a very strong character,” Root continued.

That aspect of his game is one thing you can never doubt.

He is a hands-on person who enjoys a big occasion and a challenge, and he rises to the occasion.

In fact, if you look at his performances during the most recent Ashes series, you’ll notice that he put in some really good performances and played some great knocks.

In terms of Rory’s character, I have no doubts.

He’ll come back in and demand a response as well as some big runs.”

Root also provided a fitness update on key all-rounder Ben Stokes, who looked rusty with bat and ball in his first Test in nine months and suffered a jarred knee while fielding.

Stokes is expected to be better for the run out and fully recovered when the second Test begins on Thursday.

“We’ll find out over the next few days,” Root said.

“In the previous game, he obviously had a jar in his knee.”

Hopefully, he’s over it now and can get back to work.

