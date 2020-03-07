England face October wait to finish Six Nations as date is sought for postponed clash against Italy

England are likely to face a seven-month wait to finish their Six Nations campaign – with plans taking shape for the postponed match against Italy in Rome to take place in October.

The Azzurri will have to find slots in the crowded calendar for two fixtures; that home encounter with England at the 73,000-capacity Stadio Olimpico – and their fixture against Ireland in Dublin.

Six Nations organisers have pledged to ensure that the full programme of 15 matches in the 2020 tournament is completed, once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

There is a precedent, as the 2001 Six Nations was disrupted by the foot and mouth outbreak, with three matches deferred until the autumn.

England lost to Ireland in Dublin on October 20 that year, which meant they won the title, but not the Grand Slam – after claiming four wins in the main phase of the championship.

If England’s trip to Rome is rescheduled for October, it will launch a busy phase for Eddie Jones’s side, who face Tests the following month against New Zealand, Argentina, Tonga and Australia.

The game against Italy was postponed after an intervention by the Italian government, which decreed that all sporting events must be played in empty stadiums for the next month, in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.