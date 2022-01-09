England finally win a day of cricket thanks to Jonny Bairstow, according to the latest Ashes news.

Latest Ashes news: England finally win a day of cricket thanks to Jonny Bairstow in the 4th Test.

In the final over before the end of play on Friday, the Yorkshireman made his century, England’s first of the tour.

Cummins 2-68, Boland 2-25)

SYDNEY — Thanks to a brilliant, fighting century from Jonny Bairstow, England finally won a day of cricket on this nightmare Ashes tour.

Joe Root’s team appeared to be hurtling headlong towards another humiliating and hasty defeat at 3-0 down in the series and 36 for four at lunch on day three of the fourth Test.

Despite this, Bairstow remained calm and composed to produce arguably his best Test innings in the most trying of circumstances.

Whatever happens in the remaining days of the tour, the 32-year-old, who was only recalled for the third Test in Melbourne after losing out to Ollie Pope at the start of the series, has proven he is deserving of a place in England’s batting rebuild.

Bairstow’s last Test century came against Sri Lanka in Colombo in November of last year, more than three years ago.

However, his 138-ball masterclass here put an end to England’s long wait for their first Ashes century.

Bairstow punched the air and dashed towards the England dressing room to raise his bat aloft after cutting Australia captain Pat Cummins to the third-man boundary in the final over of the day.

Bairstow had come to the crease at the start of the afternoon session with his team seemingly dead and buried in this match, and it was an emotional moment for him.

England had scored just 23 runs in 16.5 overs after Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Root, and all of Dawid Malan had fallen.

But Bairstow and Ben Stokes added 99 runs in one glorious, wicketless session to kick-start the rebuild.

Stokes, back in the kind of form we’ve come to expect with the bat, was battling through a side strain he’d sustained the day before.

He was trapped lbw by Nathan Lyon half an hour into the final session, ending his defiant 128-run partnership with Bairstow for the fifth wicket.

England were quickly reduced to 173 for six when Jos Buttler, who had clearly never played Test cricket, came on to bat.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Ashes latest news – 4th Test, Day 3 review: England finally win a day of cricket thanks to Jonny Bairstow