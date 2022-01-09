England finally win a day of cricket thanks to Jonny Bairstow, according to the latest Ashes news.

Latest Ashes news: England finally win a day of cricket thanks to Jonny Bairstow in the 4th Test.
In the final over before the end of play on Friday, the Yorkshireman made his century, England’s first of the tour.
SYDNEY — Thanks to a brilliant, fighting century from Jonny Bairstow, England finally won a day of cricket on this nightmare Ashes tour.
Joe Root’s team appeared to be hurtling headlong towards another humiliating and hasty defeat at 3-0 down in the series and 36 for four at lunch on day three of the fourth Test.
Despite this, Bairstow remained calm and composed to produce arguably his best Test innings in the most trying of circumstances.
Whatever happens in the remaining days of the tour, the 32-year-old, who was only recalled for the third Test in Melbourne after losing out to Ollie Pope at the start of the series, has proven he is deserving of a place in England’s batting rebuild.
Bairstow’s last Test century came against Sri Lanka in Colombo in November of last year, more than three years ago.
However, his 138-ball masterclass here put an end to England’s long wait for their first Ashes century.
Bairstow punched the air and dashed towards the England dressing room to raise his bat aloft after cutting Australia captain Pat Cummins to the third-man boundary in the final over of the day.
Bairstow had come to the crease at the start of the afternoon session with his team seemingly dead and buried in this match, and it was an emotional moment for him.
England had scored just 23 runs in 16.5 overs after Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Root, and all of Dawid Malan had fallen.
But Bairstow and Ben Stokes added 99 runs in one glorious, wicketless session to kick-start the rebuild.
Stokes, back in the kind of form we’ve come to expect with the bat, was battling through a side strain he’d sustained the day before.
He was trapped lbw by Nathan Lyon half an hour into the final session, ending his defiant 128-run partnership with Bairstow for the fifth wicket.
England were quickly reduced to 173 for six when Jos Buttler, who had clearly never played Test cricket, came on to bat.
Key moments
- Hameed is shot: When Haseeb Hameed was bowled by Mitchell Starc with the total on 22 it was just one run shy of equalling England’s best opening stand of this series. Much of that is down to Hameed, whose six was his fifth successive single-figure score and who is averaging just 17.58 since being recalled last summer. That drops to 10.14 this series, with only Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson averaging less with the bat on this trip.
- New year, new Root: Joe Root was fantastic in 2021, scoring 1,708 Test runs – the third most by anyone in a calendar year. But his 2022 started with a seven-ball duck when he was dismissed by Scott Boland, who at this point had eight wickets for just seven runs since the start of England’s previous innings in Melbourne. It came during a period either side of lunch when England failed to score a run for 70 balls.
- Howzat not a wicket?: Having benefitted from three drops and a wicket off a no-ball already, England’s first-innings luck continued when Cameron Green hit Stokes’ off-stump without removing the bails. Green’s lengthy appeal for lbw actually saw umpire Paul Reiffel give Stokes out on 16 until the review system showed everyone exactly what had happened.
- No miracle this time, Ben: Nathan Lyon, five balls after being smashed for six by England’s Ben Stokes, finally ends a 128-run fifth-wicket stand shortly after tea when he traps the all-rounder lbw. It was so plumb Stokes didn’t even bother reviewing it.
- What a feeling: With just three balls remaining in the day, Jonny Bairstow cut Pat Cummins to the third-man boundary for four to become the first England batsman to reach three figures on this tour and spark an emotional celebration from the Yorkshireman.