England finishes day three with a score of 220-2 as Joe Root sets a new record and leads an incredible comeback to keep England’s Ashes hopes alive.

England finishes day three with a score of 220-2 as Joe Root sets a new record and leads a remarkable comeback to keep the Ashes hopes alive.

THAT’S MUCH BETTER.

In the First Test, Joe Root and Dawid Malan put together a fantastic partnership that brought England joy and kudos.

By the end of day three, the pair had put on 159 for the third wicket, cutting Australia’s lead to 58 runs.

England had been thrashed and humiliated for two days, but they now believed they could salvage a draw – or even force a stunning victory.

Captain Root batted brilliantly and continued his remarkable form of 2021, despite being out for a duck in England’s poor first innings total of 147 all out.

He surpassed Michael Vaughan’s 1,481 Test run total in 2002 to become England’s all-time leading run scorer in a calendar year.

Root was 86 not out at the end of day three, and he still has two Test matches to play.

He’s on the verge of scoring his seventh century in Test cricket this season.

In the summer, Malan was recalled for his first Test appearance in three years.

England wanted him in Australia because his style of play suits the faster, bouncy pitches.

Malan played well, despite not being as secure as Root, and his footwork and driving against Nathan Lyon’s off spin was particularly impressive.

On day four, he’ll resume with a score of 80 not out.

Malan and Root experienced fewer alarms the longer they batted.

The pitch played well overall, with the Australian bowlers becoming less dangerous as the ball softened.

Josh Hazlewood, one of their key bowlers, only bowled eight overs out of 70 and appeared to be injured.

After being struck by Ben Stokes during his 94-run innings on day two, David Warner was taken off the field with bruised ribs.

X-rays revealed no break, but Warner was said to be in a lot of pain.

More rapid runs took Australia’s first innings total to 425 all out – a massive lead of 278 runs.

Travis Head’s fairytale innings was extended to 152 runs, and Mitchell Starc contributed 35 runs to an 85-run eighth-wicket stand.

On the third morning, Stokes bowled three overs, indicating that the sprain in his left knee he sustained the day before was not causing him too much discomfort.

Spinner Jack Leach set an unwelcome record by conceding 102 runs in just 13 overs, becoming the quickest bowler to concede a century of runs in…

