England flanker Lewis Ludlam ready for ‘war’ with Scotland

Lewis Ludlam has never been to Scotland before, but the England flanker knows what to expect in Saturday’s Calcutta Cup showdown.

‘It’s going to be a war,’ he said. ‘We will be ready.’

Eddie Jones will on Thursday morning name his line-up for round two of the Six Nations and the chosen men will head to Murrayfield with ample motivation.

There is a wounded-pride desire in the camp to atone for England’s grim defeat against France last Sunday and also the usual cross-border hostility to spur them on.

Scotland’s Australia-born centre Sam Johnson has already declared ‘no one likes England’ and the visitors will embrace that antipathy. Northampton back-rower Ludlam is well aware what awaits and is relishing the prospect.

‘I have no experience of playing in Scotland — I’ve never even been there,’ said the 24-year-old Saint. ‘I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a war. We’re excited and we’ll be ready.’

England’s pack will be striving to deliver a response after being dominated by their French rivals in Paris and Ludlam added: ‘We’re going to come out fighting. We are revved up. We don’t want to give them an inch to breathe.

‘I’m sure we will see that in all facets of the game, whether that is attack — running at them, targeting people — or defence — putting people down, sending them backwards — or in the scrum, maul and lineout. We’re coming for them.

‘The best teams don’t roll over and take a performance like that. They come back fighting.’

The showdown with Gregor Townsend’s side is another dangerous assignment for England, who have lost five of their last seven away games in the Six Nations. But the prospect of operating in hostile territory does not faze Ludlam.

‘Personally, I love that,’ he said. ‘I love being the team that no one is rooting for. Having people against you definitely helps to rev you up.

‘My second cap was away in Wales and there were old ladies and kids giving us the finger as we went into the stadium, so that makes you think, “We’ll shut you up with the rugby”. It adds to my performance. It adds to the passion.’

Ludlam dismissed the common perception that the Celts can call upon greater levels of fervour than their English counterparts, claiming that there is two-way spite. ‘They hate us and we hate them,’ he said.

‘There is no difference. We are going to get stuck into them and they are going to do the same to us. I don’t think there is any difference in the passion between the two sides. I don’t think they will be any more revved up than we will be.’

Another of the Northampton contingent, Courtney Lawes, was a starter at Murrayfield two years ago when Scotland won back the Calcutta Cup for the first time in a decade by beating Jones’s England 25-13. He knows all about the ferocity of the reception he and his team-mates can expect.

‘Over the last four years, especially since Eddie has come in, we’ve been the guys with the target on our backs and it certainly hasn’t changed since the World Cup,’ he said.

‘It’s nothing new. Everyone hates the English, but you’ve just got to get on with it. We’re relishing the chance to go up there.’

England have a new forwards coach with a different perspective. Matt Proudfoot was part of the Springbok management team during their triumphant World Cup campaign, but also made a handful of Test appearances for Scotland during his playing days.

The South African has been struck by the fierce pride in these parts generated by playing in a national stadium, whereas in the Southern Hemisphere, national teams flit from venue to venue.

‘It’s like playing any of the home nations,’ he said. ‘They are so incredibly proud of their home field. That is the biggest eye-opener for me, how much pride the home nations have in their home fields. It is incredible.

‘I know what it feels like sitting in the stand at Twickenham — tough. When England sing God Save the Queen, it is tough. It is not nice at all, as a visitor.

‘It is the same when you go to Murrayfield or Cardiff or the Aviva. The home nations respect that field. It is how they feel about the identity of their nation and it is symbolised when they go on the field.’