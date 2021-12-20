England has regressed under Joe Root and Chris Silverwood, and there will be repercussions after the Ashes.

England has regressed under Joe Root and Chris Silverwood, and after this Ashes series, heads will roll.

This tour has been a disaster from the start, and the ultimate blame rests with an England captain and coach who continue to make poor decisions.

The Ashes series has always defined England captains and coaches, and the way this one is currently unfolding in Australia bodes ill for both Chris Silverwood and Joe Root.

Despite their final-day defiance in Adelaide, England lost the second Test by 275 runs, falling behind 2-0 in the series.

No England team has ever come back from such a deficit to win the Ashes, and the tourists will return home without the urn next month unless they have a miraculous run of results over the remaining three Tests.

Root maintains that it is still possible, but there is no evidence to support this assertion.

His team isn’t even close to being competitive, much less winning.

England has now lost 11 of their last 12 Ashes Tests in Australia, with their most recent victory coming in Sydney 4,001 days ago in the final match of their victorious 2010-11 tour.

There have been 5-0 and 4-0 series losses since then.

Even so, England was closer to Australia during those last two tours than they had been during the first two Tests of this series.

It is not exaggerating to say that this is the worst England team ever to visit Australia.

That’s a damning indictment of Silverwood, given the supposed groundwork that went into this series over the last two years.

England has only won one of their previous 11 Tests this year under his guidance.

That alone is compelling evidence that this team is regressing.

However, they set themselves up for failure from the start of the tour by agreeing to such a shoddy preparation period.

Yes, bad weather hampered their preparations for the series in Queensland, but even if it hadn’t rained, the warm-up schedule of only two intra-squad matches, one of which was played without the white-ball contingent who were still quarantining after flying in from the T20 World Cup in the UAE, was ridiculously short.

The entire squad was only put together eight days before the first Test.

Whoever agreed to this was dooming the team.

