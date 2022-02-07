England has withdrawn from the ‘doomed’ 2030 World Cup bid in order to focus on hosting Euro 2028.

FA CHIEFS have dropped their bid for the 2030 World Cup in favor of the 2028 European Championships.

The feasibility study for the proposed England-led bid was launched in 2018 by the five British Isles FAs.

We can confirm that the @IrishFA, @ScottishFA, @FAWales, and @FAIreland have agreed to focus on a bid to host UEFA EURO 2028 following an extensive feasibility study.

More information can be found at:

That was boosted when Prime Minister Boris Johnson publicly endorsed the idea and Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged £11 million in funding.

However, senior Uefa officials advised Wembley officials that a World Cup bid was doomed to fail and would be unlikely to become Europe’s standard-bearer, with President Aleksander Ceferin believing the joint proposal from Spain and Portugal had a better chance of succeeding.

This advice prompted the five countries to reconsider their positions.

Today, the five associations “have agreed to focus on a bid to host Uefa Euro 2028” after “an extensive feasibility study,” according to a joint statement.

“The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape, and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments,” according to the statement.

“Overall, the five associations have decided to concentrate solely on an official bid to host Uefa Euro 2028, and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 Fifa World Cup.”

“Hosting a Uefa Euro provides a similar return on investment, with the European tournament having a significantly lower delivery cost and the potential for benefits to be realized sooner.”

“To collectively host Uefa Euro 2028 and to welcome all of Europe would be an honor and a privilege,” they added.

“It would also be a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world-class football tournament by bringing positive change to our communities and leaving a lasting legacy.”

“We believe that in 2028, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland can provide UEFA and European football with something special – a compact and unique five-way hosting collaboration that will provide a fantastic experience for the teams and fans.”

“We continue to work with our UK and Irish government partners on the next steps.”