England manager Gareth Southgate is seeking legal advice after his image was used to promote a Bitcoin scam.

England manager Gareth Southgate has sought legal advice after his image was used to promote a Bitcoin scam.

Southgate claims to have discovered a “wealth loophole” that has yielded a 5,000 percent profit and could turn recipients into millionaires in months if they pay a £150 deposit.

According to a marketing email sent to an unspecified number of people, Southgate appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed a “wealth loophole” that could make someone a millionaire in four months.

Southgate’s “secret investment” allegedly returned 5,000 percent in five years, according to the entirely fictionalized story.

It claims that if recipients purchase the cryptocurrency bitcoin, they will profit by 40% in two months.

Many readers will find the email bizarre, but those who have used the service linked to it have lost hundreds of pounds.

During the interview with DeGeneres, the comedian and presenter whose show has been a mainstay of American daytime television for the past two decades, Southgate, 51, is said to have “pulled out his phone and shown viewers how much money he’s making.”

It also claims that the Federal Reserve Bank attempted to prevent the interview from airing, despite the fact that it never took place.

Users are directed to BitcoinBank after clicking on links on a website that opens from the email, but they are then redirected to another crypto service that requires a £150 deposit.

Users who have been duped claim that they have lost all of their money and that their social media accounts and devices, as well as those of their friends, have been hacked.

Others claim they have been harassed and threatened.

The Southgate email is thought to be one of several methods used to lure people into cryptocurrency scams.

Following the Football Association’s discovery of the scam, the England manager’s representatives are seeking legal advice in the hopes of preventing their client’s name and brand from being used to promote it.

Despite the fact that many of the companies are unregulated, football is increasingly helping to legitimize cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — non-fungible tokens that represent unique digital assets changing hands for hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Premier League clubs have been turning to cryptocurrency companies for sponsorship deals, accepting millions of dollars.

In recent years, both Watford and Southampton have signed cryptocurrency contracts.

Manchester City had a new contract suspended last year.

