England play South Africa in first warm-up game of 12 ahead of Twenty20 World Cup

England’s build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October effectively starts in East London, South Africa on Wednesday.

The match against the hosts will be the first of 12 warm-up T20s before the serious stuff Down Under.

Here, Sportsmail looks at six talking points around Eoin Morgan’s men as they embark on their quest to become the first double world champions.

There might be a new coach at the helm in Chris Silverwood but the mantra will be the same as under Trevor Bayliss on the way to 50-over glory last summer.

The core of the team are established and unlike in the recent one-day series here there will be no experimentation from now on, with England intent on fielding their strongest possible XI at all times. As Silverwood himself said: ‘We’re going to keep being aggressive. That’s how we’re going to break records and this team can break records. We’ve seen it time and time again.

‘They play exciting cricket, I love watching it, they love playing it and it has been a successful formula for them. It would be daft to change it.’ Expect big hitting with the bat and hunting for wickets with the ball.

There is such an abundance of talent at the top of the order that the two men to have scored Twenty20 tons for England are not guaranteed a place in the first-choice XI. Alex Hales remains on the outside and Dawid Malan, who struck an unbeaten 103 in England’s most recent T20 series in New Zealand, faces the prospect of being left out at Buffalo Park on Wednesday.

Malan’s problem is that despite an extraordinary record of six 50-plus scores in nine appearances — and a strike rate of 156.31 — World Cup openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, plus Jos Buttler, are his competition for a place in the top three.

While Bairstow and Roy display a devil-may-care attitude from ball one, Malan has a tendency to start slowly, exploding into life later in his innings. And England like the idea of giving Buttler, their most ferocious striker, as many deliveries as possible by sending him in early. Four into three doesn’t go…

Eoin Morgan has committed to leading the team in the next two T20 World Cups — whoever wins this year will have to defend their crown 12 months later. He’ll be 35 for the second of those which will be on the subcontinent.

But age has not withered his powers with the bat. Quite the opposite, in fact, if the last couple of years are anything to go by. It has been a period in which he has been devastating at the death, as a scoring rate that is the equivalent of 13.5 runs per over testifies.

As that Morgan statistic emphasises, Twenty20 is more of a power game than ever and one area England may look to develop further is their finishing. The positioning of Tom Banton at six in the one-day international series against South Africa appeared incongruous.

But it just might have been with one eye on eight months down the line when clearing the rope from a standing start, something the 21-year-old has shown himself capable of as an opener, could be the difference in a tight game. Do not rule out seeing him at six this autumn.

Seeking a second global T20 title in Australian conditions offers the prospect of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood being paired together in the same bowling attack. Australia is home to the fastest pitches in the world and preserving the duo’s fitness in the interim will be key to English prospects. So, with the game’s shortest format now the priority, expect Archer to be prescribed rest periods when he returns from injury.

As Dale Steyn, a pace bowler with considerable experience of juggling three formats, said on Tuesday: ‘You have to keep him on the park and they have to work out how to do that.

‘Everyone is different and they have to work out something for him. He is fresh and new into the system and it will take the odd injury to work it out but they will get there.’

Different format, sure, but last July’s triumph at Lord’s should not be under-estimated. Morgan’s team now know what it takes to win.