ENGLAND PLAYER RATINGS: Joe Denly grabs his chance with the bat

England beat South Africa by two wickets to draw the one day international series on Sunday, with Joe Root and Joe Denly leading a successful chase.

The performance in Johannesburg was much better than in the first match where they lost by seven wickets, while the second match did not end with a result after only 11 overs were played.

Here, Sportsmail rates the England players from the three-match series in South Africa.

Jason Roy – 6

Got set twice and got out twice, and his fielding was restricted due to his ongoing recovery from a shoulder injury.

Jonny Bairstow – 7

Cracked open the chase on Sunday with some typically boisterous strokes, fulfilling his commitment to his aggressive opening role.

Joe Root – 7

Victim of a brilliant direct-hit run out in Cape Town and a stunning catch in Johannesburg but played a prominent role as a bowler in between.

Eoin Morgan – 5

Poked at deliveries for both his dismissals in a low-yield series, which came immediately after he pledged another two years to England’s white-ball cause.

Joe Denly – 8.5

Could not have grabbed his chance any better, more than doubling the run returns of England’s next-best batter.

Tom Banton – 6

Asked to operate outside his comfort zone, he did not address his pre-tour mission of making a score in an England shirt despite glimpses of his talent.

Moeen Ali – 6.5

Kept in cold storage until the series finale, when he bowled with control and maintained his cool to seal the run chase.

Tom Curran – 6.5

A wicketless return masked the control he provided for the team in key phases of games.

Adil Rashid – 8

Shrugged off six months of injury trouble to replicate his best work in an England shirt and set up the series-levelling win at the Wanderers.

Chris Jordan – 5.5

Pinned Temba Bavuma twice and was steady rather than spectacular in a surprise opportunity to transfer his Twenty20 skills to the longer game.

Saqib Mahmood – 6.5

Showed impressive temperament in Johannesburg to take his first ODI wicket and realign a tour that had begun with illness and saw him smashed for 22 in an over in the warm-ups.

Sam Curran – 5

Uncharacteristically quiet time in an England shirt for the all-rounder, who fell cheaply in his single innings and went at more than six an over when he bowled.

Chris Woakes – 7.5

His usual dependable self with bat and ball, helping England avert a disastrous demise with 40 at Newlands, and economical at the start of South Africa’s chase.

Matt Parkinson – 5

Struggled to transfer his domestic form with Lancashire on to the bigger stage but he will get further opportunities this summer.