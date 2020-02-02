England Player Ratings: Jonny May shines while George Furbank has a debut to forget against France

England’s Six Nations campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 24-17 by France.

Jonny May impressed late on, but others struggled for Eddie Jones’ side.

Sportsmail‘s Nik Simon assesses the best and worst performers at the Stade de France.

Debut to forget as a series of handling errors did not help settle his nerves on Test stage.

Made amends for defensive brain fade with two majestic tries to give England late hope.

Made big hits in attack and defence but was forced off after just 16 minutes through injury.

Biggest cheer of the day when the skipper dropped the ball twice as many minutes.

Back in his preferred position on the wing but still found himself under fire from high balls.

Forced to kick the ball away repeatedly as he was suffocated by rushing French defenders.

Ripped apart by his opposite man as he was beaten for speed by man seven years younger.

Provided a stable scrum platform but will have expected more penalties against rookie.

Statistically only lost one lineout but ball was scrappy as Les Bleus unlocked England’s calls.

Limited impact at the gain line as one of England’s go-to carriers was heavily marked.

Tendency to concede penalties when heat is on. Knocked on from metre out in red zone.

Failed to seize his opportunity with catalogue of errors including a penalty and knock on.

Failed to inspire in the No 6 jersey and easily beaten in the air for France’s second try.

More attacking presence than usual but uncharacteristically missed three tackles from 11.

Inexperience at No 8 showed with lack of control at the base of the scrum.

(for George 49) – 6.5

(for Marler 51) – 7

(for Sinckler 73) – 6

(for Ewels 59) – 6.5

(for Lawes 55) – 7

(for Youngs 62) – 6

( for Ford 76) – 6

(for Tuilagi 16) – 5.5