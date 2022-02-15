England prepares for a pre-Euros showdown with heavyweights such as Canada, Germany, and Spain.

England prepares to face heavyweights Canada, Germany, and Spain in a pre-Euros battle.

The Lionesses face far more difficult opponents in the Arnold Clark Cup this week, after thrashing three of the world’s lowest-ranked teams.

None are more powerful than Canada, Germany, and Spain, who are among the favorites to win the Women’s Euros this summer.

The tournament has been billed as a pre-Euros warm-up for Sarina Wiegman’s aces to see how they perform against three of the top ten teams in the world.

And the Lionesses’ coach will use it to map out her strategy for bringing England to European Championship glory on home soil.

The last time the national team reached a major tournament final was 13 years ago at the Euros in Finland.

Hope Powell’s aces were beaten 6-2 by Germany, the six-time European champions at the time.

Only Jill Scott, 35, is still in the starting 11 for Leah Wiliamson’s squad.

On Thursday night, the Lionesses will face Canada in their first game of the Arnold Clark Cup, which will be held in England from February 17 to 23.

At 7:30 p.m., Germany will face Spain at the Riverside Stadium, following Germany’s 2:30 p.m. match.

At Carrow Road, England will face Spain, followed by Germany at Molineux.

Here’s a look at some of the tournament’s best players, as well as England’s and their opponents’ recent form, ahead of their clashes.

Since the Dutch-born head coach, 52, took over as manager last September, the Lionesses have gone on a six-game winning streak.

They’ve scored 53 goals while keeping clean sheets in all of their games.

North Macedonia was thrashed 8-0, while Luxembourg and Latvia were thrashed 10-0 – all three teams were ranked outside of the top 100 in the world.

Germany, Spain, and Olympic gold medalist Canada will all be very different prospects.

The teams, like the Lionesses, are currently ranked in Fifa’s top ten, with Germany and Canada ranked third and sixth in the world, respectively.

While England has blitzed some of the world’s least experienced teams, their recent results against top ten teams have been a different story.

Over a 13-month period prior to Wiegman’s arrival, the Lionesses had lost to Spain, France, and Canada.

In April, they faced Bev Priestman’s Canadian aces at Stoke’s Britannia Stadium.

England lost 2-0 despite having the majority of possession, with their second goal coming as a result of a mistake by goalkeeper Karen Bardsley.

Over the last two seasons, the Manchester City winger has made an impression for both club and country, scoring 11 goals in 26 WSL appearances.

Her scorching…

