England prop Joe Marler caught on camera grabbing Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones’ genitals

Joe Marler demonstrated some impressive handling skills for a front-row forward in England’s Six Nations victory over Wales at Twickenham.

As players from both sides squared up early on, the England prop could be seen approaching Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and nonchalantly grabbing the lock’s gentials.

Gareth Thomas made light of the situation on ITV and said: ‘It would have never have happened in my day and I am really upset about that because if it had I would never have retired!’

Joe Marler on Alun Wyn Jones… pic.twitter.com/YHxoKCkNOf

Under law 9.27 the low-end entry point for grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals is a minimum 12-week ban — the maximum punishment is four years.

England would go on to win the match with early scores from Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly, plus a second half try from Manu Tuilagi restoring dominance following Justin Tipuric crossing 40 seconds into the second period.

However, a red card for Tuilagi with six minutes left – shortly after Ellis Genge had been sin-binned – put England’s position at risk and Dan Biggar and Tuilagi dragged the result back to 33-30.

Marler has gained a reputation for bizarre and sometimes humorous behaviour on and off the field, having earlier this season delivered an analogy that involved a horse impression in an interview for his club side Harlequins.

Sportsmail columnist Sir Clive Woodward admitted he could not believe Marler took such a big risk in a huge match.

He said: ‘I have no idea what Joe Marler was up to with Alun Wyn Jones in the first half but I do know Gareth Thomas’s hilarious comments at half-time were priceless and may well have defused a bizarre incident.

‘I was dreading Mark Pougatch coming to me for a comment but Gareth stepped in like the great man he is.

‘What did Marler think he was doing? Millions were watching on the TV, including kids, and that has no part in our game.

‘And say Jones had chosen to kick off and retaliated with a flurry of punches, that would have been caused totally by Marler’s stupidity.

‘The authorities might yet take a dim view, I’m not sure there is any precedent on this one.’