England star Billy Vunipola admits he had his ‘head in the clouds’ at the World Cup and affected the team off the pitch

BILLY VUNIPOLA reckons he was a bad influence off the pitch for England at the World Cup – but now wants to be a bad ass on it.

After a dressing down from his parents, the world-class no.8 has revealed that he had his “head in the clouds” as he thought he was Billy big b******* in Japan.

And the 27-year-old was given another slap on the wrists by mum and dad for breaking social distancing rules during lockdown as he met up with his Saracens teammates for a coffee in St Albans.

Admitting he had lost his way, Vunipola said: “I talked to my parents a lot about it. They are an amazing sounding board.

“I probably didn’t listen to them as well as I could have in the last two or three years. They gave me advice to go out there and search for a higher meaning. I had a real good look at myself.

“Obviously there was the episode where we got in trouble for having a few coffees with the boys. I did a lot of self-reflection after the World Cup and during this COVID period.

“There are things I could have done better and things that affected the chemistry of the team. I think I could have been better at the World Cup in terms of off the field.

“I think my head was in the clouds, that’s something I always battle with. I find it hard to keep my feet on the ground when I do something well.

“That’s been a massive challenge for me over this period of lockdown.

“If you reach success again, both as a team or personally, how do I stay grounded? My parents probably helped me the most there.

“I always looked to blame someone else or something else and I finally realised, when I spoke to my parents, that I need to take ownership. Those guys never lie to me.”

Vunipola broke his arm for the fourth time back in January and missed the Six Nations.

But he should be back to help Eddie Jones’ side push for the title in Italy on October 31 – and also keep his Lions hunt alive.

And he promised fans: “I’m definitely going to be hungry on the pitch.

“I feel like I’m in good shape, and am getting back to taking my training seriously, putting myself in a good position to effect games.

“Hopefully I will show you that I am different. I’ve been trying a few things in my game that might not come off, but I think I can push the boat out a little bit.”