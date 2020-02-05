England star Keira Walsh set to sign new long-term deal at Manchester City

England star Keira Walsh is set to hand Manchester City Women a boost by signing a new long-term contract.

Both Atletico Madrid and Lyon have been tracking the central midfielder over the past year but City believe they will secure her services for the next three years.

Sportsmail revealed last month that City Football Group have placed the improvement of the women’s side as a top priority in the wake of manager Nick Cushing’s departure.

Key to that is tying down their better players to new deals, with Walsh ready to become the third renewal in a fortnight.

Captain Steph Houghton and Scotland international Caroline Weir have both already signed new two-year contracts.

Walsh, 22, is having her best ever season, with five assists and two goals in 12 Women’s Super League (WSL) matches so far.

City are one point clear at the top of the WSL table going into Sunday’s clash at West Ham, although their closest challengers Chelsea have a game in hand.