ENGLAND T20 SERIES RATINGS: Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy the pick of the players

As England celebrated their T20 series victory in South Africa, there will be a growing belief in the camp that they can win the T20 to go alongside the ODI World Cup.

England’s batsmen have excelled during this series, notably Eoin Morgan, who smashed seven sixes on Sunday – just under half of the 15 his side dispatched during the series.

Elsewhere, Jason Roy has enjoyed a fine series with the bat, while Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes also deserve special mention.

Sportsmail rates England’s players out of 10 for their T20 efforts across the series…

Came off twice at the top of the order to get England ahead of the rate.

Not at his destructive best but a major player in the decider with 50 at the start of the chase.

Selfless batting throughout and ran the South African fielders to distraction.

Kicked his heels on the bench until the finale when he got bamboozled by Tabraiz Shamsi.

England’s best performer in the ODIs but felt like a spare part in this team.

Fully vindicated his decision to commit long term with his explosive ball striking and calm guidance.

A new T20 top score amongst his runs; wickets and catches to boot.

Control with the ball in game one, controlled hitting in game two, vital cog in the team.

–

Held his nerve for the win in Durban and the pick of England’s bowling bunch on Sunday.

Twice found himself on hat-tricks, and has shown himself to be a high-quality death specialist.

South Africa played him better as the series went on but always a threat.

His golden arm glowed only fleetingly in the win at Kingsmead, otherwise costly.