England team for the 2023 Ashes: Line-up predictions for the next home Test series against Australia

England’s Ashes team in 2023: Predicted lineup for the next home Test series against Australia

After a humiliating defeat in Australia, England are expected to overhaul their squad, with the next chance to reclaim the urn only 18 months away.

After this humbling tour of Australia, it’s important to remember that the next Ashes series in England begins in just over 18 months.

Australia hasn’t won a Test series in the United Kingdom since 2001, so when they arrive next year, they’ll be looking to break a 22-year drought.

England’s team could look very different next year, with several players from the current tour departing, including James Anderson, who will be 41 next year, and possibly Stuart Broad, despite the fact that he has stated that he wants to play against Australia one last time in 2023.

So, what might England’s XI look like for the first Ashes Test next year? Playing this game is difficult given the current state of the team.

However, here’s our best guess…

Alex Lees is a writer and a musician.

The Durham opener is expected to be called up for England’s next tour to the Caribbean in March, and if that happens, the hope is that he can settle in and establish himself by next summer.

The 28-year-old, who is highly regarded in England, is entering his prime years.

Zak Crawley is a writer from the United Kingdom.

We saw glimpses of the 23-year-old’s talent during his fine 77-ball innings in Sydney, and there’s also the 267 he scored against Pakistan in Southampton in 2020.

With a spot in the lineup now assured, let’s hope he can maintain consistency and deliver on his promise.

Yates, Rob.

Last summer’s County Championship saw the Warwickshire opener score four hundreds, and he was with England Lions at the start of the Ashes tour in Australia.

Many in the game consider Yates, 22, to be a future star, and if Dawid Malan fails to make it to next year’s Ashes, he could be the man to take over.

Joe Root is a well-known figure in the

Will he still be England’s captain? Probably, but if he fails, it will be his final chance to win the Ashes as captain.

Root’s runs indicate that, regardless of his leadership role, he is the team’s lifeblood.

Let’s hope he’s hot and ready when Australia arrives.

He’ll do it, knowing Root.

