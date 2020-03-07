ENGLAND v WALES FORM GUIDE: Manu Tuilagi set to take centre stage for hosts

England face Wales in a mouth-watering Six Nations clash seeking revenge after suffering defeat in Cardiff a year ago.

For England, centre Manu Tuilagi will be a crucial figure while veteran captain Alun Wyn Jones must stand tall for Wales.

Sportsmail’s NIK SIMON assesses the form of each player from both sides ahead of the titanic clash at Twickenham.

Delivered one of his most impressive full-back performances against Ireland to keep out George Furbank.

First Test appearance since the World Cup final after ripping up defences with his running ability in Japan.

Chess champion in the team room because of his fast starts and charges up the middle – just like his rugby.

Led the defensive linespeed against Ireland but his attacking game has not flourished throughout the championship.

Mazy running lines have been a constant threat even though he has not scored since the defeat by France.

The calm head in England’s backline will be looking to feed Tuilagi to exploit Wales’ midfield weaknesses.

Improved after sluggish start in Paris and will be keen to impress so he is not left stuck on 99 Red Rose caps.

A new look with his shaven head but has not lost any of his power at the scrum.

Mentored by Schalk Brits as a youngster but his ball-playing ability has been less evident this campaign.

Targeted by Welsh wind-up tactics last year but Mr Gain Line is no longer a ticking time bomb.

Made more dominant tackles than any player in the Six Nations to set up the headline duel with his Lions team-mate Jones.

Hoping to bow out on a high in what could be his last England game before a potential move to Japan.

Additional lineout threat could give England a set-piece advantage in Steve Borthwick’s final game as coach.

Workhorse flanker needs to quickly find his feet after making just two appearances for Sale this season.

Now started at No 8 in every game of the campaign but his famed jackalling skills will be key against the Welsh threats.

105.5 7.03

L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), E Genge (Leicester), W Stuart (Bath), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Ewels (Bath), B Earl (Saracens), W Heinz (Gloucester), H Slade (Exeter).

A reliable bomb defuser at the back but lacks the game-breaking ability of his opposite number.

Struggling for form with one try in seven Tests and a lack of touches on the ball in Wales’ new attacking structure.

English convert has been better in attack than defence. Forcing his English dad to wear a Wales shirt!

Consistent operator in midfield who has carried the ball more than anyone else in the Welsh ranks.

Questions asked why he was not released to the Scarlets as dangerman prepares to play first match since October.

Always steps up against England but doubts about his fitness after suffering a knee injury in club action.

Livewire gets the nod ahead of interception-king Gareth Davies – with Rhys Webb back to provide support from the bench.

Dropped for the World Cup but the ball-playing prop is back in favour under his former Scarlets coach Pivac.

Lineout has stuttered but the Lions veteran is one of the most abrasive players in the Welsh pack.

Often leads the statistics with his workrate but conceded some key scrum penalties in the early rounds.

Never lacking in grunt or effort but not does not offer the same level of enforcer authority of his Lions contemporaries.

Making his 21st appearance against England – only retired France lock Fabien Pelous comes close with 17.

One of Wales’ go to wind-up merchants who sets out to intimidate players with his destructive hits.

The best attacking flanker in the world and hasn’t missed one of his 49 tackles in the competition.

Another player short of match fitness but selected to add his durable and powerful ability at the breakdown.

99.0 6.60

R Elias (Scarlets), R Carre (Saracens), L Brown (Dragons), A Shingler (Scarlets), T Faletau, R Webb (both Bath), J Evans (Cardiff), J McNicholl (Scarlets).