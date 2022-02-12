England vs. Italy: This is Maro Itoje’s chance to shine; he must take the initiative and show discipline.

Itoje has been moved to flanker for the trip to Rome, giving him a golden opportunity to carry the ball and shape the game against a flimsy Italian defense.

Maro Itoje has been handed the No 6 jersey for Sunday’s trip to Rome, six years after making his England debut as a replacement flanker in Italy.

This colossus of the English game, despite not being considered captaincy material, is unquestionably a mainstay due to consistent selection, faces a couple of challenges in what is expected to be a comfortable victory.

Itoje’s incredible ability to tackle and break down one after another is expected.

He hasn’t managed to replace Courtney Lawes as a carry threat, though.

In the Premiership, players like Dave Ewers or Ted Hill do this, but Jones has ignored them, despite a new emphasis on the running game.

So Itoje is under pressure to perform while England considers whether to bring on a tyro from the bench, such as Leicester’s Ollie Chessum, or wait for Joe Launchbury to recover from injury later in the Six Nations.

Itoje gave up two penalties in the frantic final minutes of last week’s 20-17 loss to Scotland, one for an early challenge at a line-out and the other for an offside chargedown.

He may claim that it was a domino effect caused by England’s desperate attempt to change the score, but Itoje’s brushes with the referee rarely end well for the red rose.

Italy has lost its last 33 Six Nations matches on the trot, and they have only won once in 17 Tests since the 2019 World Cup, against Uruguay in November.

So, with head coach Eddie Jones’s mix of rotation and horses for courses, this England pack should aim for a clean disciplinary performance.

Itoje rarely wears six, and when he did in the 2017 Six Nations, he switched to the second row with Lawes.

Nick Isiekwe could do the same for England on Sunday, while starting Bath’s Charlie Ewels gives them a stronger line-out presence.

Jones says he wants to “get more running out of” Itoje, while Tom says he wants to “get more running out of” Itoje.

