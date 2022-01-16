England were bowled out for 126 runs, losing 10 wickets for 56 runs, handing Australia a 4-0 Ashes victory.

England was bowled out for 126 runs, losing 10 wickets for 56 runs, handing the Ashes to Australia.

JOE ROOT was in despair after England’s catastrophic collapse in the Ashes final led to yet another massacre.

England lost all ten wickets for 56 runs in 22 overs, which is incredible.

That’s almost unbelievable, but it was all foreshadowed.

England has now been thrashed 4-0 in the series, with only a draw in Sydney preventing a humiliating whitewash.

Captain Root’s fortunes were summed up when he was bowled in the midst of the collapse by an unplayable shooter.

Root has no choice but to resign at this point.

He has lost weight and appears to be haunted by his ordeal.

For the next five years, he should focus on scoring 1,000 runs or more and delegate the task of dealing with the worst England batting team in living memory to someone else.

Of course, we expected it to happen – it always does – but the collapse came after a promising start, with openers Rory Burns and Zak Crawley reaching a score of 68-0.

However, a winning target of 271 runs proved far too much for England’s porcelain-like batting, and they sped to oblivion.

With two days to spare, the Australians won by 146 runs.

This series has been the most humiliating of England’s recent defeats in Australia.

Sure, the Australians are a superior team, but a series of strategic and selection mistakes handed the momentum to the home team on a silver platter.

By putting on 68 for the first wicket at four an over, Burns and Crawley gave England a false sense of hope.

It was England’s best start in the series so far.

Burns, however, was bowled after failing to respond to a ball from all-rounder Cameron Green.

It was the end of a dreadful tour for the Surrey captain.

The gate was wide open, and the Australians poured in.

No. 3 Dawid Malan was dismissed for ten runs after a ball from Green smashed his stumps.

Malan’s thoughts were probably elsewhere because his wife Claire had just given birth to their first child, a girl named Summer, the night before.

Crawley produced some pleasing shots once more, but they did not stay in the game long enough.

To get rid of him, Green had to hit a beauty that nipped away from the pitch.

Then Ben Stokes ended an abysmal tour by pulling a Mitchell Starc delivery to deep mid-wicket.

England’s fourth wicket had fallen for 24 runs after another soft dismissal.

Root was bowled by a grubber from Scott Boland, bringing the score to 5-33.

Sam Billings, the wicketkeeper, clipped a tame catch to mid-on, and Ollie Pope got himself into…

