England’s batting line-up is arguably the worst in recent memory; don’t rule out a 5-0 whitewash for Australia.

THE BATTING STATS OF ENGLAND ARE HORRIBLE, and the more you look, the worse they get.

In 2021, Joe Root has six of England’s seven Test centuries, putting him 1,052 runs ahead of the next best batsman.

It is, indeed, a solo performance.

And, unless others step up, this Ashes series is destined for a thrashing and a 5-0 whitewash.

Head coach Chris Silverwood used phrases like “talent” and “character” to describe the batters, but even he couldn’t believe their performances were good enough.

This is arguably England’s worst batting line-up in recent memory.

There are issues everywhere, whether it’s Rory Burns’ strange technique, Ollie Pope’s cat-on-a-hot-tin-roof edginess, or Jos Buttler’s unfulfilled talent in Test cricket.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Even Ben Stokes, who is known for creating dreams, is having a bad year and appears unprepared and insecure.

What if England wants to change?

In Australia, the reserves are Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, and Jonny Bairstow, who have had a difficult time in Test cricket in 2021.

In Brisbane, England was bowled out for 147 in the first innings and eight for 74 in the second.

Despite all of the talk about bowlers Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson being left out, they were bowled out for nine wickets.

The fact that they appear to be getting worse is perhaps the most concerning aspect.

Burns and Pope are regressing, while older players like Stokes, Buttler, and Bairstow are losing ground.

Since Root’s debut in 2012, England has failed to produce a consistently world-class batsman.

It’s not as if Silverwood, who is now both chief selector and coach, is picking the wrong players.

Nobody else seems to be making a strong case for selection.

England has lost seven of ten Tests, drew two, and won one.

There are a number of theories as to why England’s batsmen are struggling.

The most likely reason is that white ball cricket takes precedence, as evidenced by the fictitious new Hundred competition, while red ball matches are pushed to the beginning and end of the summer.

“We have a good bunch of players capable of winning the Ashes, so that’s what we’re focusing on,” Silverwood said.

“We know it’ll be difficult, so we need to instill as much confidence in the players as possible in order to win the series.”

“After losing the First Test, we had a good talk in the dressing room.”

“There are obvious areas where we need to improve, such as catching and forming large partnerships,” says the coach.

We went back to the beginning and…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.