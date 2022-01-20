England’s Ford and Alun Wyn Jones have been dropped from the Six Nations rugby squads, while France, Ireland, Scotland, and Italy have retained their squads.

France, Ireland, Scotland, and Italy have all left their Six Nations rugby squads, with England dropping Ford and Alun Wyn Jones.
THE SEVENTH NATIONAL FESTIVAL HAS NEARLY ARRIVED!
Injuries have decimated Wales’ chances of retaining their title.
Meanwhile, England will be looking to improve on their dreadful fifth-place finish in 2021, when they won only one match.
Here’s how the teams are shaping up in preparation for the tournament.
Backwards
Carre, Rhys
Wyn Jones is a British actor.
Thomas, Gareth.
Elias, Ryan
Dewi Lake is a body of water located in the state of
Bradley Roberts is a writer who lives in the United States
Brown, Leon
Francis Tomas
Dillon Lewis is a character in the film Dillon Lewis
Adam Beard is a writer who lives in the United States
Ben Carter is a character in the film Ben Carter
Seb Davies is an Englishman who lives in the United Kingdom
Will Rowlands is a British actor.
Tshiunza Christ
Taine Basham is a British actor.
Jenkins, Ellis
Morgan, Jac.
Ross Moriarty is a fictional character who appears in the American television series
Ratti, James
Aaron Wainwright is an American singer-songwriter.
the backs
Davies Gareth
Kieran Hardy is an Irish rugby player.
Williams, Tomos
Gareth Anscombe is a British actor who plays Gareth Anscombe
Biggar, Dan (c)
Priestland, Rhys
Sheedy, Callum
Davies, Jonathan
Uilisi Halaholo (Uilisi Halaholo)
Nick Tompkins is a writer and musician.
Watkins, Owen
Adams, Josh
Cuthbert, Alex
Louis Rees-Zammit (Louis Rees-Zammit)
McNicoll, Johnny
Williams, Liam
Elliott Dee, Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Macleod, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Johnny Williams, George North, and Leigh Halfpenny are among the players who are unavailable for selection due to injury.
backwards
Alldritt, Gregory
Uini Atonio is a fictional character created by Uini Atonio
Baille Cyril
Bamba Demba
Gaetan Barlot (Gaetan Barlot) is a French
Daniel Biziwu Biziwu Biziwu Biziwu Biziwu
Dylan Cretin is an actor who has appeared in several films.
Francois Cros (Francois Cros)
Diallo Ibrahim Diallo Diallo Diallo Diall
Flament, Thibaud
Gros, Jean-Baptiste
Mohamed Haouas (Mohaouas)
Jelonch, Anthony
Bernard Le Roux is a writer who lives in France.
Macalou, Sekou
Julien Marchand is a French actor and director.
Mauvaka Peato
Yoan Tanga (Yoan Tanga)
Taofifenua Romain Romain Taofifenua Romain Taofifenu
Vanverberghe, Florent
Verhaeghe Florian
Paul Willemse is a writer who lives in the Netherlands.
Cameron Woki is a writer from the United Kingdom.
Returns
Berdeu, Leo
Couilloud Baptiste
Jonathan Danty (Jonathan Danty)
Brice Dulin is a Canadian actor.
Antoine Dupont is a French businessman.
Favre, Jules
Hastoy, Antoine
Jaminet, Melvyn
Matthis Lebel is a writer.
Lucul Maxime
Yoram Moefana is a character in the game Yoram Moefana
Ntamack, Romain
Penaud, Damien
Thomas Ramos is an actor who has appeared in several films.
Teddy Thomas is a fictional character.
Virimi Vakatawa is a character in the anime series Virimi Vakat
Tani Vili is a character in the film Tani Vili
Gabin Villiere is a French actor.
The Ireland squad is set to be announced…
Scotland’s squad is set to be announced…
Backwards
Alfie Barbeary is a fictional character.
Jamie Blamire is a character in the film Jamie Blamire
Ollie Chessum is a British actor.
Luke Cowan-Dickie is a member of the Cowan-Dickie family.
Curry, Thomas
Alex Dombrandt is an artist who was born in the Netherlands in the
Charlie Ewels is a character in the movie Charlie and the Chocolate
Ellis Genge is a character in the movie Ellis Genge
Jamie George is a writer who lives in the United
Joe Heyes is a character in the film Joe Heyes
Hill, Jonny
Itoje Maro
Courtney Lawes is an actress.
Ludlam Lewis
Joe Marler is a musician from the United States.
Bevan Rodd is a character in the film Bevan Rodd
Sam Simmonds is a British actor who has appeared in several films
Kyle Sinckler is a writer who works in the entertainment industry.
Is Stuart going to be successful?
Backsides
Atkinson, Mark
Bailey, Orlando
Owen Farrell (c) is an actor who has appeared in a number of films.
Tommy Freeman is a character in the film Tommy Freeman
Furbank, George
Hassell-Collins, Ollie
Malins Max
Joe Marchant is a professional basketball player who plays for the
May, Jonny
Northmore, Luke
Nowell, Jack
Raffi Quirke (Raffi Quirke)
Harry Randall is a character in the television series Harry Rand
Henry Slade is a British politician.
Smith, Marcus
Steward, Freddie
Youngs, Ben
It will take some time for Italy’s squad to be named…