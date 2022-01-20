France, Ireland, Scotland, and Italy have all left their Six Nations rugby squads, with England dropping Ford and Alun Wyn Jones.

THE SEVENTH NATIONAL FESTIVAL HAS NEARLY ARRIVED!

Injuries have decimated Wales’ chances of retaining their title.

Meanwhile, England will be looking to improve on their dreadful fifth-place finish in 2021, when they won only one match.

Here’s how the teams are shaping up in preparation for the tournament.

Backwards

Carre, Rhys

Wyn Jones is a British actor.

Thomas, Gareth.

Elias, Ryan

Dewi Lake is a body of water located in the state of

Bradley Roberts is a writer who lives in the United States

Brown, Leon

Francis Tomas

Dillon Lewis is a character in the film Dillon Lewis

Adam Beard is a writer who lives in the United States

Ben Carter is a character in the film Ben Carter

Seb Davies is an Englishman who lives in the United Kingdom

Will Rowlands is a British actor.

Tshiunza Christ

Taine Basham is a British actor.

Jenkins, Ellis

Morgan, Jac.

Ross Moriarty is a fictional character who appears in the American television series

Ratti, James

Aaron Wainwright is an American singer-songwriter.

the backs

Davies Gareth

Kieran Hardy is an Irish rugby player.

Williams, Tomos

Gareth Anscombe is a British actor who plays Gareth Anscombe

Biggar, Dan (c)

Priestland, Rhys

Sheedy, Callum

Davies, Jonathan

Uilisi Halaholo (Uilisi Halaholo)

Nick Tompkins is a writer and musician.

Watkins, Owen

Adams, Josh

Cuthbert, Alex

Louis Rees-Zammit (Louis Rees-Zammit)

McNicoll, Johnny

Williams, Liam

Elliott Dee, Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Macleod, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Johnny Williams, George North, and Leigh Halfpenny are among the players who are unavailable for selection due to injury.

backwards

Alldritt, Gregory

Uini Atonio is a fictional character created by Uini Atonio

Baille Cyril

Bamba Demba

Gaetan Barlot (Gaetan Barlot) is a French

Daniel Biziwu Biziwu Biziwu Biziwu Biziwu

Dylan Cretin is an actor who has appeared in several films.

Francois Cros (Francois Cros)

Diallo Ibrahim Diallo Diallo Diallo Diall

Flament, Thibaud

Gros, Jean-Baptiste

Mohamed Haouas (Mohaouas)

Jelonch, Anthony

Bernard Le Roux is a writer who lives in France.

Macalou, Sekou

Julien Marchand is a French actor and director.

Mauvaka Peato

Yoan Tanga (Yoan Tanga)

Taofifenua Romain Romain Taofifenua Romain Taofifenu

Vanverberghe, Florent

Verhaeghe Florian

Paul Willemse is a writer who lives in the Netherlands.

Cameron Woki is a writer from the United Kingdom.

Returns

Berdeu, Leo

Couilloud Baptiste

Jonathan Danty (Jonathan Danty)

Brice Dulin is a Canadian actor.

Antoine Dupont is a French businessman.

Favre, Jules

Hastoy, Antoine

Jaminet, Melvyn

Matthis Lebel is a writer.

Lucul Maxime

Yoram Moefana is a character in the game Yoram Moefana

Ntamack, Romain

Penaud, Damien

Thomas Ramos is an actor who has appeared in several films.

Teddy Thomas is a fictional character.

Virimi Vakatawa is a character in the anime series Virimi Vakat

Tani Vili is a character in the film Tani Vili

Gabin Villiere is a French actor.

The Ireland squad is set to be announced…

Scotland’s squad is set to be announced…

Backwards

Alfie Barbeary is a fictional character.

Jamie Blamire is a character in the film Jamie Blamire

Ollie Chessum is a British actor.

Luke Cowan-Dickie is a member of the Cowan-Dickie family.

Curry, Thomas

Alex Dombrandt is an artist who was born in the Netherlands in the

Charlie Ewels is a character in the movie Charlie and the Chocolate

Ellis Genge is a character in the movie Ellis Genge

Jamie George is a writer who lives in the United

Joe Heyes is a character in the film Joe Heyes

Hill, Jonny

Itoje Maro

Courtney Lawes is an actress.

Ludlam Lewis

Joe Marler is a musician from the United States.

Bevan Rodd is a character in the film Bevan Rodd

Sam Simmonds is a British actor who has appeared in several films

Kyle Sinckler is a writer who works in the entertainment industry.

Is Stuart going to be successful?

Backsides

Atkinson, Mark

Bailey, Orlando

Owen Farrell (c) is an actor who has appeared in a number of films.

Tommy Freeman is a character in the film Tommy Freeman

Furbank, George

Hassell-Collins, Ollie

Malins Max

Joe Marchant is a professional basketball player who plays for the

May, Jonny

Northmore, Luke

Nowell, Jack

Raffi Quirke (Raffi Quirke)

Harry Randall is a character in the television series Harry Rand

Henry Slade is a British politician.

Smith, Marcus

Steward, Freddie

Youngs, Ben

It will take some time for Italy’s squad to be named…