England’s Kyle Walker and his wife have gotten into a fight with their neighbors over’swearing and screaming.’

Kyle Walker and his wife Annie are embroiled in a feud with their village neighbors over allegations of “swearing and screaming.”

Residents complained that the Manchester City defender’s mansion was frequently turning blue due to terrace-style language.

“The neighbors are so irritated — it is a pleasant area, and the language is often vulgar,” a source said.

Annie, a mother of three, was incensed by the allegations, while Kyle, 31, attempted to mediate but failed.

“The neighbors are no longer speaking to them,” the source continued.

“They got into an argument with Annie because they could hear swearing and screaming coming from their backyard.”

“This is a nice part of the world, full of powerful business leaders, and they don’t expect to hear such language.”

“It wasn’t just a whisper; it was a deafening yell, and they’re tired of it.”

They say she has a bad temper because they can hear obscenities from inside their house.”

“It has happened a lot — and recently,” our source said of the swearing bouts in Prestbury, Cheshire.

“Annie was asked to keep the noise to a minimum.

She was incensed.

“Kyle attempted to keep the peace by contacting them, but it was unsuccessful.”

The six-bedroom house, which costs £3.5 million and has an indoor pool and football pitch, is situated next to Wayne Rooney’s former home.

Following a disagreement over a 13-foot ivy screen and a new entertainment suite, they’re on their third row with their neighbors.

Despite him cheating on her and fathering a love child, the couple married in November.

Walker’s spokesman declined to comment.