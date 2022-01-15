England’s Kyle Walker and his wife have gotten into a fight with their neighbors over’swearing and screaming.’

Kyle Walker and his wife are embroiled in a feud with their neighbors over’swearing and screaming.’
Residents complained that the Manchester City defender’s mansion’s air was frequently turned blue by terrace-style language.
“The neighbors are so irritated — it’s a nice area, and the language is frequently vulgar,” a source said.
Annie, 29, a mother of three, was incensed by the allegations, while Kyle, 31, attempted, but failed, to mediate a resolution.
“Neighbors no longer speak to them,” the source continued.
“They got into an argument with Annie because they could hear swearing and screaming coming from their backyard.”
“This is a nice part of the world, full of powerful business leaders, and they don’t expect to hear such language.”
“It wasn’t just a whisper; it was a deafening yell, and they’re tired of it.”
They claim she has a bad temper because they can hear obscenities coming from inside their home.”
“It has happened a lot — and recently,” our source said of the swearing matches in Prestbury, Cheshire.
“Annie was asked to keep the noise to a minimum.
Her rage was palpable.
“Kyle tried to keep the peace by contacting them, but it didn’t work.”
The six-bedroom house, which costs £3.5 million and has an indoor pool and football pitch, is situated next to Wayne Rooney’s former home.
Following a disagreement over a 13-foot ivy screen and a new entertainment suite, they’re on their third row with their neighbors.
Despite his cheating on her and fathering a love child, the couple married in November.
Walker’s spokesman declined to comment on the matter.