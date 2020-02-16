England’s pick of Keaton Jennings ahead of Jonny Bairstow for Sri Lanka tour is short-termism

If you were picking a tennis squad to play on clay you wouldn’t fill it with grass court specialists so I can see the argument for horses-for-courses selections.

But I would have gone long-term and taken Jonny Bairstow to Sri Lanka ahead of Keaton Jennings.

Bairstow hasn’t made too many runs of late but he got a hundred last time England were in Sri Lanka and, crucially, he is the more complete player.

I don’t like too much short-termism in selection.

Look further down the line and think about who has the better chance of succeeding in Australia and the next Ashes.

Say Jennings makes a couple of hundreds in Galle and Colombo next month. Does he then start next summer against West Indies or do you leave him out because his Test record at home isn’t good enough up to now?

And if he doesn’t get any runs then England have missed the opportunity to give Bairstow another chance to further his game against spin and become a batsman for all conditions and oppositions, as he has the potential to be.

Ed Smith has shown he likes to pick players for different conditions but he will have to be firm with that otherwise we will have a repeat of the situation that arose when Sam Curran was player of the series at home against India a couple of years ago.

England then went to the Caribbean and Curran ended up wrongly opening the bowling in Barbados. So, if Jennings does succeed in Sri Lanka Smith will have to be strong enough to still go along a different route when England are at home this summer.

But Test issues can wait for now because Wednesday marks the start of the build-up to the next Twenty20 World Cup and England have to start formalising their plans.

Right here and now I couldn’t tell you what England’s batting line-up should be in that opening World Cup game in Perth in October because of their embarrassment of riches. You have players of the calibre of Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, James Vince and Joe Root who could all miss out.

I am a big fan of Hales the cricketer and I certainly would not rule him out. I understand what Eoin Morgan has said about him regaining trust after missing out on the 50-over World Cup because of recreational drug use but other players have made errors and come back to have their redemption.

I hope Hales has learnt his lesson and if he has England could move on with him back involved.